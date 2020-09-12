Nick Folk gets call to be Patriots’ Opening Day kicker

According to the new CBA as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, teams can expand their 53-man rosters by elevating two players from the practice squad each week. A player can be temporarily elevated to the active roster only twice throughout the season, including the playoffs.

Both Folk and defensive tackle Xavier Williams were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Nick Folk will be the Patriots' starting kicker in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Both Folk and Williams will revert to the practice squad Monday.

The Patriots signed Folk last season when Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve. Folk appeared in seven regular-season games, making 14 of his 17 field goal attempts, along with all 12 of his extra points.

After last season, the 35-year-old Folk was as a free agent until the Patriots re-signed him in late August, to join fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser. Folk and Rohrwasser were both waived on cutdown day before getting added to the practice squad the following day.

Also on Saturday, the Patriots signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.

Harry ‘can’t wait’ to start second season

The season opener brings a different type of excitement for Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

“To be apart of that is really special to me,” he said Friday via WebEx conference.

Harry is questionable for New England’s Sunday afternoon matchup against the Miami Dolphins, popping up on the team’s latest injury report with a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and, when asked how he’s faring physically, said he’s “feeling really good.”

It sure sounds like he’s expecting to play.

“I’m extremely excited to get things going and get out there on game day,” he said. “I just can’t wait.”

Assuming Harry is active, he and veteran Julian Edelman will headline the receiving corps. With second-year receiver Gunner Olszewski already ruled out with a foot injury, the team’s other options include Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers.

Harry expressed an eagerness to contribute from the get-go, especially after experiencing a bit of a delayed start last year. As a rookie, Harry had to wait until Week 11 to make his NFL debut because he was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season. In seven games, he recorded 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

“Going into Year 2, I just really want to prove a lot of things,” Harry said. “I want to prove a lot of things to my team and myself. I’m extremely excited to get out there.”

Harry, who noted he feels more comfortable with the playbook, called quarterback Cam Newton “a big brother,” crediting him for his guidance throughout training camp.

“He’s been helping me out a lot,” Harry said. “Obviously, he has a lot of experience in this league, so just having him there, I think throughout camp has helped me out a lot. He’s done a great job of just putting his arm around me and guiding me through this whole thing.”

Newton seems to like what he’s seen.

“I think he’s made leaps and strides from where he was,” Newton said. “I think he has a better understanding of the game. That’s what you only can expect from a guy, you hope, from his first year to second year.”

Best view in house

With no fans allowed to attend New England’s home games through the month of September, defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty have partnered up to try and enhance the game-watching experience from home.

Every week this season, the McCourty twins will produce a play-by-play breakdown of a critical moment, as voted by the fans, from the team’s game.

“You ask different people what’s the first game they went to, what’s the best game, like, they all have fond memories of that,” said Devin. “I think anything right now that kind of makes it cool to just be a fan, outside of being at the game like to create something cool that fans will look back and say, ‘We didn’t get to go to any games, but, in 2020, I watched the twins break down film.’ ”

The clips will be available on MadeforPatriotsWatching.com, where fans can also enter contests to win Patriots jerseys and other to-be-announced giveaways.

“Different things like that will still make 2020 cool for fans,” Devin said.

Taking on hate

As part of a campaign titled “Together Beat Hate,” the McCourtys, Edelman, and Matthew Slater taped a series of public service announcements advocating for education and engagement in the fight for racial equality and social justice.

“I hope that because of what’s going on through in this country, we can have more discussions about race, about prejudice, about the things that happen in our lives, the experiences that happen in our lives that make us who we are,” Slater said.

“Unfortunately, some of us have to experience different things in this country, in particular, because of the color of our skin. I would encourage us all to take the time to engage in these conversations if you feel moved to do so.”

Edelman said Friday the Patriots will discuss their plans for demonstrations during Sunday’s national anthem. The Dolphins have already announced they do not plan to take the field during the anthem.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.