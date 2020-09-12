Patriots coach Bill Belichick positioned to succeed in this most unusual NFL season

In the skinny strip of grass separating the fields, a whistle whipped around Bill Belichick’s finger clockwise and counterclockwise with increasing speed and intensity as the Patriots coach took it all in.

FOXBOROUGH — The horn blasted through the thick, humid air as players of all shapes and sizes jogged and stretched across two fields behind Gillette Stadium, and Drake boomed through the oversized speakers.

It was midmorning, Aug. 17, and training camp was open after the most unsettling and unique offseason in NFL history.

Gone via free agency was Tom Brady.

Gone via the coronavirus crisis was rookie camp, mandatory minicamp, OTAs, and the inevitable needling and bonding that goes along with those offseason rituals where the seeds of a season take root.

Advertisement

Gone via opt-outs were some of the team’s veteran stalwarts, including Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, and Marcus Cannon.

While players, coaches, and support staff balanced playbooks and protocols, Belichick, as he’s done since taking control of Robert Kraft’s football operations in 2000, was the guiding force of the organization.

Entering his 46th NFL season, the coach is equipped to handle any and all football challenges ahead. His experience building relationships with players also allows him to tackle the non-football challenges, including key departures, a pandemic, and the calls for social reform that are at the forefront of society.

Belichick, who also lost valued coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Joe Judge, continues to lead the way he always has, by listening and learning, by adapting and teaching. He lends his voice and his ear. It’s a style not lost on his players.

"I think all of us who have been in the league for a while, and even the young guys, appreciate the opportunity that we have to play for Coach Belichick,'' said Matthew Slater. "He’s seen so much over the course of his football life and over the course of his adult life, there’s not much he isn’t able to prepare for. There’s not much he’s not able to be flexible around. So, considering everything that’s happened over the last six months — and it’s been a tough six months, certainly, outside of football — we’re thankful to have Coach when we come in here. His ability to get us to focus on the task and his ability to motivate and his ability to prepare us is second to none. We’re excited to escape, if you will, to the game of football.''

Advertisement

Belichick and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels talked during practice on Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While the popular perception is that it’s Bill’s way or the highway, the fact is nothing could be further from the truth. Belichick has built a top-to-bottom organization that is welcoming to everyone and every personality who is willing to work and pull in the same direction.

No one could foresee all the obstacles facing franchises in 2020. Belichick’s experience dealing with adversity and putting out fires big and small give him a unique advantage in preparing for this season. He gathers the facts and puts a plan in motion.

"I think one of his underrated superpowers that most people don’t get a chance to see is, he can distill a ton of information into what’s important and most relevant, make a decision, and move on,'' said Mike Tannenbaum, who has both worked with and helped prepared teams to battle against Belichick. "And I think he applies that sort of methodology to everything he does, and that allows him to be the effective CEO that he is.''

Advertisement

Making informed and confident decisions and sticking by them has been a successful formula. It’s why Patriots players never see a panicked look on their coach’s face on the sideline. In their minds, they see the same guy who circulates through every station and every period at practice, watching, listening, correcting, praising. They see the man twirling the whistle.

For Tannenbaum, who served as the Jets' general manager and the executive vice president of football operations with the Dolphins, it was “an incredible experience” to work with Belichick in Cleveland and New York.

"He really taught me the value of thorough preparation,'' said Tannenbaum, now an analyst for ESPN. "I don’t think people realize he’s a great listener. He will listen to, and gravitate to, meaningful input and feedback.''

It comes with a caveat, however, according to Tannenbaum.

"Your ideas better be thought out,'' he said. "You better have rationale to your opinion.''

If any organization is equipped to navigate the choppy waters of this offseason, it’s New England. Having an established program with an established leader in place, where expectations are clearly defined, has distinct advantages.

"Well, sure,'' said Louis Riddick, who played for Belichick in Cleveland before working in front offices and television. "I think any coaching staff that has the kind of familiarity with one another and the kind of time put in with one another like Bill has with his staff and has his guys who are at the critical coordinator positions — namely in this case, [offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels, I think they’re always going to be a step ahead and have a competitive advantage over other teams that don’t have that kind of familiarity and don’t have that kind of time spent with one another.''

Advertisement

Guiding any team through 2020 will be an enormous task, but some feel Belichick will relish the gauntlet of challenges.

"I think this makes him excited because it gives him another challenge,'' said Scot McCloughan, the former general manager of the 49ers and Redskins, and senior personnel executive for the Seahawks. "He’s reached everything he needs to reach. Six-time world champion. Now he’s going to say, ‘OK, new quarterback coming off the virus, let’s see what you got?' … I guarantee he loves it. Loves it.'’

Riddick believes it could be a case of absence making the heart grow fonder.

"Given the fact that he hasn’t been able to coach his team and be around his team all offseason, now on the fly just like everyone else in this condensed training camp and this unique environment, he’s going to have to really put his hand on that team again, which I think is right up his alley because Bill is a delegator but Bill is also a teacher and a coach that can coach any single position on his football team,'' said Riddick. "If any coach went down, he could fill any position, and you can’t say that about every coach in the NFL.''

Advertisement

Riddick acknowledged Belichick has an extra challenge as he installs a new quarterback (albeit a former league MVP in Cam Newton), but he doesn’t expect the train to slow down.

"It’ll be his greatest challenge,'' Riddick said. "But I would expect him to succeed because that’s what Bill does.''

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.