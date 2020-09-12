Revolution stunned by Philadelphia on stoppage time goal

The Revolution finally scored against the Philadelphia Union, but they surrendered a injury-time goal in falling, 2-1, Saturday night at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

Substitute Anthony Fontana scored twice, including a long drive in the fifth minute of added time, as the Union (6-2-3, 21 points) improved their unbeaten streak against the Revolution to eight games since 2017. The Revolution (3-3-5, 14 points), who next meet New York City FC next Saturday at Gillette Stadium, have not won at Philadelphia since 2015.

Fontana stopped a clearing attempt just outside the top of the box and fired a hard shot past Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and inside the left post.