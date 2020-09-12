Revolution stunned by Philadelphia on stoppage time goal

The Revolution finally scored against the Philadelphia Union, but they surrendered a injury-time goal in falling, 2-1, Saturday night at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.
Substitute Anthony Fontana scored twice, including a long drive in the fifth minute of added time, as the Union (6-2-3, 21 points) improved their unbeaten streak against the Revolution to eight games since 2017. The Revolution (3-3-5, 14 points), who next meet New York City FC next Saturday at Gillette Stadium, have not won at Philadelphia since 2015.
Fontana stopped a clearing attempt just outside the top of the box and fired a hard shot past Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and inside the left post.
Advertisement
With the Revolution playing at disadvantage (Matt Polster was red-carded in the 56th minute), Fontana opened the scoring in the 73rd minute. The sequence was set up on an Jose Andres Martinez advance, followed by an Alejandro Bedoya feed, Fontana chipping over a diving Turner, finishing after a Kacper Przyzbylko shot was blocked,
Tajon Buchanan equalized with his first professional goal, finishing a give-and-go with Gustavo Bou in the 81st minute.
The Revolution also tied the Union, 0-0, on Aug. 20 at Gillette Stadium in the first game after the MLS regular season resumed. New England, which also suffered a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on July 20 in the MLS is Back Tournament, dropped to 2-2-2 in the second half of the season.