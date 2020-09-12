Saints reach five-year agreement with Alvin Kamara

The Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million extension, including $28.2 million guaranteed. Cook was a Pro Bowl pick last year after becoming the eighth different player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in Vikings history. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games due to injuries. In 2019, he came the closest to a full season, playing 14 games but still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He had 13 rushing TDs and 519 receiving yards … Rams receiver Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year extension through 2023. Financial terms were not released. Kupp He was Los Angeles’s top pass catcher last season, with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns … The 49ers put starting wideout Deebo Samuel (broken foot) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first three games after sitting out all of training camp. He caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs last season … The Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. on Monday night at Denver. Also, Tennessee rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson , currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time, was arrested Friday night and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall. According to the arrest affidavit, the first-round pick told policer he was having issues with a back tire, which caused the crash, but registered 0.107 on a breath analyzer test. The legal blood alcohol limit in Tennessee is 0.08 … The Jets signed quarterback Mike White from the practice squad to serve as Sam Darnold’s backup at Buffalo on Sunday because Joe Flacco is out as he continues to recover from neck surgery.

The New Orleans Saints said they agreed to a five-year contract extension with running back Alvin Kamara on Saturday. The contract is worth up to $75 million on paper, according to a person familiar with the deal, but the final season has a large non-guaranteed payment which effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024. The league’s offensive rookie of the year in 2017 with 1,554 yards of total offense and 13 TDs, Kamara was due to become a restricted free agent after this season and had sat out several training camp practices while the club acknowledged they were trying to negotiate an extension. He gained 1,330 yards from scrimmage last season with five touchdowns rushing and one receiving.

TENNIS

Serena Williams (Achilles’) withdraws from Italian Open

Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the Italian Open, which starts Monday in Rome, citing the Achilles' issue that bothered her in a US Open semifinal loss to Victoria Azarenka on Thursday. On the men’s side, US Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York. Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal is slated to make his return after a seven-month layoff … Eugenie Bouchard, a Wimbledon finalist in 2014, reached her first WTA final in more than four years at the Istanbul Championship by beating Paula Badosa, 6-3, 6-2. She will face Patricia Maria Tig, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Tereza Martincova.

Advertisement

TOUR DE FRANCE

Andersen victorious in Stage 14

Denmark’s Soren Kragh Andersen broke clear with two miles left in a 120-mile leg from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, to win Stage 14. Slovenian Luka Mezgec crossed 15 seconds later to take the sprint for second, and Simon Consonni was third. Overall leader Primoz Roglic had a drama-free, 4 1/2-hour ride to keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday. The former ski jumper stayed 44 seconds ahead of fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Liverpool begins defense of Premier League title with win

Mohamed Salah scored on an 88th-minute penalty kick to complete his hat trick and give host Liverpool a 4-3 win over Leeds in a shaky start to its English Premier League title defense. Leeds came from behind three times as the promoted side took the game to the champions at an empty Anfield. Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute, also from the penalty spot after a handball, and gave Liverpool a halftime lead with a fierce shot high into the net in the 33rd … Alex Morgan, a veteran of the United States Women’s National Team, signed a one-season deal with Tottenham of the English Women’s Super League. Morgan, who was third in the voting for world player of the year in 2019, has 107 goals in 169 international games for the US, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and the World Cup in 2015 and ’19 … Neymar will be in uniform for Paris Saint-Germain for Sunday’s home game against bitter French League rival Marseille after recovering from the coronavirus.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Notre Dame signs Kelly through 2024

Notre Dame and football coach Brian Kelly agreed to an extension through the 2024 season. Financial terms were not released. Kelly is in his 11th season at Notre Dame, and 30th as a head coach in college football. The Irish are 92-37 under Kelly, including a 33-6 record with a playoff appearance in the last three seasons … Buckingham Browne & Nichols junior linebacker Tyler Martin verbally committed to Michigan, the latest Bay State prospect to commit to play for head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown, a Massachusetts native a former head coach at Northeastern and UMass, as well as defensive coordinator at BC. Martin will be able to formally sign a national letter of intent in December of his senior year … Will Power scored his first win of the IndyCar season in the first race of a doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Power beat reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden by more than seven seconds in winning from the pole … Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Sunday’s Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy, .059 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Max Verstappen was third, .365 behind Hamilton … The Breeders' Cup, set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., will have no spectators, joining the Triple Crown races in having only essential personnel and participants on hand because of the coronavirus pandemic.