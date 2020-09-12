Yankees win on leadoff, walk-off sac fly, once again surging toward October

“It’s 2020, man. Things are weird, and you got to take advantage of what opportunities you get,” Voit said after the Yankees beat Baltimore, 2-1, Saturday to extend their winning streak to four.

The first leadoff, walk-off sacrifice fly in major league history put the New York Yankees back in commanding position for a playoff berth with just over two weeks left in the regular season.

Thank this year’s rule calling for extra innings to start with a runner on second base. DJ LeMahieu, who made New York’s last out of the ninth, went to second and advanced when Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced his first pitch off the mitt of catcher Pedro Severino to the backstop.

Advertisement

Voit, hitting in shadows that extended to just in front of the mound, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a 99-mph fastball to center field. Cedric Mullins made a backhand grab 335 feet from the plate and didn’t bother to throw as LeMahieu trotted home leisurely.

Voit, among the major league leaders with 37 RBIs, is used to the extra-inning runner rule.

“Playing in the minors for four years, we have that same thing,” he said.

New York started the shortened season 15-6, plummeted with a 5-16 funk and now is on its longest winning streak since taking six in a row from Aug. 11-17.

“Sometimes what separates good and great teams is you’ve got to be able to grind through those tough times,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

A day after sweeping a doubleheader from Baltimore, New York (25-21) opened a 4½-game lead over the Orioles (20-25) for the American League’s eighth and final playoff berth and closed on Toronto (24-20) for second place in the AL East. After losing three of four at Camden Yards last weekend, the Yankees have outscored the Orioles, 18-2, in this series.

Advertisement

“We just chased way too much outside the strike zone,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s why we’re streaky.”

New York won despite going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and making a season-high three errors.

Before the game, the Yankees held a moment of silence to honor both Dr. Gene Budig, the last president of the American League who died Tuesday in South Carolina at 81, and Mark Newman. Newman, 71, was found dead Saturday at his home in Tampa, Fla. Newman was omnipresent for two decades at the Yankees' minor league complex there, overseeing the rise — in his posts as coordinator of minor league instruction, director of player development and scouting, vice president of player development and scouting, and senior vice president of baseball operations — of Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Robinson Canó, David Robertson, and Phil Hughes, among others.

“You can’t reflect on the championships and postseason appearances during Mark’s time without recognizing how much he meant to the organization,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement.

Matt Chapman appears like he'll finish the shortened season hitting .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs. Bob Levey/Getty

Matt Chapman likely lost to playoff-bound A’s for season

Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip he’s scheduled to have surgery on Monday.

Chapman hasn’t played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland’s game last Sunday against San Diego. He was a first-time All-Star last season, when he won a Gold Glove for the second year in a row.

Advertisement

“Plays about as hard as anybody in the game. Unfortunately, he won’t be with us,” manager Bob Melvin said. “This one stings some, but we have to rally around it, and play with his spirit. We know he’s pulling hard for us. You just have to get through it.”

In 37 games overall this season, Chapman hit .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs. The A’s made the announcement before their doubleheader at Texas, in which they promptly gave up five first-inning runs to host Texas in losing the opener, 5-2. Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman homered to spoil the major league debut of Daulton Jefferies.

Rangers rookie left-hander Wes Benjamin (1-0) worked four innings for his first big league victory, coming in his fifth game. He struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs after Nick Goody retired the first three batters as an opener. Texas had won only 10 of their previous 13 games, while Oakland (28-16, .636) is running away with the American League West.

Sergio Romo suspended one game

Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for jawing with Indians star Francisco Lindor during Minnesota’s 3-1 victory Friday night. Romo worked a perfect eighth, retiring Lindor on an inning-ending flyout. Romo and Lindor — who was fined — exchanged words as the shortstop ran toward first, and then the two walked toward each other before they were separated by teammates . . . The Milwaukee Brewers scratched lefthander Brett Anderson because of right hip soreness, with Brent Suter instead getting the start against the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. Manager Craig Counsell said the 32-year-old Anderson should be ready at some point during the team’s five-game series against St. Louis that begins on Monday.