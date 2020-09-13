14-year-old boy arrested for firearm possession in Dorchester

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Dorchester Saturday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a gun and two rounds of ammunition, Boston police said.

Officers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. for a person with a gun near Roberts Playground after the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the caller, according to a police statement issued Sunday.

Police found the suspect on Walton Street standing in a group with four other males. When the suspect saw the police vehicle stop, he became “visibly startled” and began walking away from the group, the statement said.