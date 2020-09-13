14-year-old boy arrested for firearm possession in Dorchester

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Dorchester Saturday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a gun and two rounds of ammunition, Boston police said.
Officers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. for a person with a gun near Roberts Playground after the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the caller, according to a police statement issued Sunday.
Police found the suspect on Walton Street standing in a group with four other males. When the suspect saw the police vehicle stop, he became “visibly startled” and began walking away from the group, the statement said.
When the officer approached the group, the suspect grabbed an object inside his sweatshirt pocket, which was identified by police as a silver firearm, according to the statement.
Officers ordered the suspect to show his hands, to which he complied. They then secured the firearm and placed the suspect in custody.
The weapon was later determined to be a Taurus .38 caliber firearm with two rounds of live ammunition loaded into it, according to police.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.