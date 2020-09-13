Fixing bias in Massachusetts courts has to start with changing the bench

The study, conducted by researchers at Harvard Law School, found that Black and Latino people make up a disproportionate share of defendants that cannot be explained away by mitigating factors such as criminal history or court jurisdiction.

A report commissioned by Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants and released last week confirmed what many observers had long suspected: that Black and Latino defendants are punished more often, and more harshly, than their white counterparts.

If anyone still believed that justice is blind in Massachusetts, their faith has been officially upended.

They found, in other words, that the court system is fundamentally racist in its treatment of Black and brown defendants.

This research isn’t the first alarm bell sounded about our court system. For years, Black judges railed against an evaluation ratings system that saw them receive unfairly low rankings from the (mostly white) attorneys who practiced before them. Those evaluations were mercifully placed on hold a few years ago, in an acknowledgment by court leaders that they were biased and invalid.

The latest study, which analyzed criminal cases from the years from 2014 to 2016, was clearly a slog to produce. These researchers ran into the same roadblocks that have greeted other analysts, including reporters, activists, and prosecutors. Namely, an antiquated record-keeping system that mostly serves to obscure what’s really going on in courthouses across the Commonwealth. It’s almost as if they don’t want us to know what’s going on.

The latest report was greeted with predictable vows to do better.

Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey told the Globe the report “will help us continue to move forward in our ongoing efforts to root out racial and ethnic bias and inequity in our criminal justice system.”

The greatest sign of optimism is coming from district attorneys. Facing voters who are increasingly sensitive about inequality, they have a clearer understanding than their predecessors that business as usual can’t continue.

For Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins, these kinds of disparities are exactly what she vowed to address when she ran. But others, like Marian Ryan in Middlesex County and Michael Morrissey in Norfolk, are also showing signs of taking inequity seriously.

Middlesex is placing racial disparity information online, while, in Norfolk County, Morrissey has been advocating racial bias training for law enforcement officials. He’s also filed legislation pushing for better data from the trial courts. Fixing this systemic problem will require, for starters, better information about what’s going on. It’s long past time to drag Massachusetts courts fully into the information age.

But none of that will be enough. There’s another glaring issue, which is the makeup of the judiciary itself.

A lot of attention has rightly been devoted recently to a current vacancy on the Supreme Judicial Court, which is down to one person of color — Justice Kim Budd.

But that is just a piece of a much larger problem, — one that is, at best, an open secret. The judiciary, top to bottom, is much too white.

According to a 2019 study, just 11 percent of the judges in Massachusetts are people of color, a number that has not moved appreciably in many years. There are multiple reasons for that, starting with a legal community in which people of color are underrepresented. But that isn’t the only reason — I believe there has also been longstanding complacency on this issue.

And while more diversity on the SJC is urgently needed, it’s worth bearing in mind that most of the work of the court system takes place elsewhere — in district and appellate courts. For the vast majority of defendants, that’s where the rubber meets the road.

That’s why Rollins, to her credit, wrote a passionate letter to Governor Charlie Baker last month pleading for greater diversity on the bench. Without more diversity, disparities are almost inevitable.

Which is to say, injustice is inevitable.

We don’t have to accept a fundamentally unfair system, and I believe there is momentum to change it. But real change will have to come from within. Real change will come from judges who reflect the people in front of them.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.