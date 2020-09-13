Girl, 10, killed in Westport crash, sister badly injured

A total of seven people were transported to hospitals in Fall River and New Bedford, and to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, R.I., police said.

“Several frantic 911 calls” came in at 2:14 a.m., according to Westport police, reporting a three-car accident involving children on State Road near the Route 88 interchange.

A 10-year-old girl died and her 9-year-old sister was hospitalized with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Westport, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

The 10-year-old, whom authorities have not identified, was pronounced dead at St. Anne’s hospital in Fall River, according to the district attorney’s office. Her sister is in serious condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said the girls were sitting in the back seat of their car, a Subaru WRX, that had pulled over in the left lane on State Road after it bumped into the rear end of a Toyota Tundra.

The Subaru and Toyota were driven by women from New Bedford, who looked at the damage and agreed to deal with it later before getting back in their cars. As they were about to leave, a Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the back of the stopped Subaru, which then crashed into the Tundra, the district attorney’s office said.

The Jeep was driven by a 29-year-old Fall River man, authorities said. The district attorney’s office did not say whether charges have been filed.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bristol district attorney’s office, Westport police, and Massachusetts State Police.

