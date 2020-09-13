Man arrested after leading Boston police on chase

Michael McKoy, of Boston, faces charges including six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm subsequent offense, four counts of carrying a loaded firearm, and four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement issued Sunday. He’s also charged with trafficking class A drugs, and possession with intent to distribute class B drugs subsequent offense.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on gun and drug charges and four officers were injured after he led police on a car chase through Dorchester and multiple other neighborhoods Saturday night, Boston police said.

Officers were on patrol in Dorchester when they saw a wanted blue Honda Odyssey parked outside of 16 Glenway St. at 6:58 p.m., police said. The officers requested backup because they believed the suspect was armed with a gun.

They followed the vehicle as it pulled onto Old Road, and made a right-hand turn onto Columbia Road, police said. The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Columbia Road and Geneva Avenue and officers turned on their lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle then lunged forward, striking several approaching officers and knocking them to the ground, police said. Four officers were injured and a police cruiser was damaged as the vehicle sped off.

Three of the officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic and nearly struck multiple vehicles as it fled the scene, police said.

“The vehicle continued through multiple neighborhoods, driving the wrong way on one-way streets and failing to stop at stop signs,” police said in the release.

The driver also discarded unknown items out of the vehicle at 19 Monadnock St. and under the overpass at Dudley and Humphreys streets, police said. Officers stopped chasing the suspect for safety reasons.

Officers discovered that the vehicle had crashed into a light pole as they approached the intersection of E. Cottage and Hampden Streets, police said. McKoy exited the passenger side door and fled on foot but was arrested at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Roxbury.

Officers searched his car and found six loaded guns, 116 rounds of live ammunition, 22 plastic bags containing crack cocaine, a large plastic bag containing approximately 70.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a large hunting knife, and $25,000 in cash, police said.

McKoy is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.