Methuen man’s body recovered from N.H. lake

The body of a Methuen man was recovered from Lake Massabesic in Auburn, N.H., on Sunday after he went missing from a canoe, New Hampshire State Police said.
Officials were alerted on Friday that 83-year-old Joseph Moreau had disappeared. Police believe he launched his canoe from Clair’s Landing.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team recovered Moreau’s body from the lake on Sunday.
Moreau’s body was taken to Concord Hospital, where an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday.
Anyone with information about Moreau’s death is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.
