South Boston Vietnam War dead remembered

“Wars aren’t fought by giants. They’re fought by ordinary men and women,” said retired general Stanley A. McChrystal in a keynote address. “That’s what makes this story — your story — so much more impressive and humbling for all of us to hear."

With at least 100 people on hand at Medal of Honor Park in South Boston, Boston returned to one of its traditional events despite the pandemic which prompted the cancellation of so many others.

The country’s oldest Vietnam War memorial was rededicated for the 39th time Sunday morning, mixing politicians and former top military brass with the South Boston natives and their families who had lost 25 relatives, friends, and neighbors in the war.

McChrystal, who once commanded US and international forces in Afghanistan and has been consulting with the city on its pandemic response, was followed by a host of political speakers including Governor Charles D. Baker, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, former mayor Raymond L. Flynn, and Representative Stephen F. Lynch. Former general Joseph F. Dunfort, who was the country’s top military official before retiring to the South Shore last year, watched from the crowd.

Baker emphasized how divisive the Vietnam War was and what little welcome soldiers received on their return, reflecting that the most profound takeaway from the war was the importance of celebrating soldiers irrespective of the war they waged.

“I wish we had figured out the lessons a lot sooner because we would have saved you and so many of your colleagues and their families — and the families of these individuals here — the trauma that came from misunderstanding, lack of appreciation, and discouragement," he said.

“That’s why this ground is so important. Because in 1981, long before anyone else it was truly appreciating just what had happened and the missed opportunity that we had as a country to respect treat recognize and honor [Vietnam veterans]...folks in South Boston stood up," Baker said.

Tom Lyons, who was a member of the first group of Vietnam volunteers from the neighborhood and who leads the ceremony each year, reflected that the group of about 30 veterans were “young men when we gathered here for the first time” that year.

“...We are a good deal older now. We’ve lost too many friends who made that first trek up East Broadway with us," he said in a speech opening the ceremony.

“So much about the neighborhood we grew up in, the one we left to go to Vietnam, the one we came back to, has changed.... And yet some things about South Boston hasn’t changed; they remain true like the moment we share today and have shared for 39 years.”

For all the political figures and ceremony, the rededication event remains an important reunion for those that grew up in the neighborhood during the 50s and 60s and remember those 25 young men who died in the war.

“I went to school or played sports with 90 percent of those men on the wall,” said Lyons afterwards.

Tom Steiner, 72, of South Boston, who volunteered with five others including Lyons, remembered that so many stepped up in South Boston that “if you didn’t go in you were strange." Two men from his O Street block were killed during the war.

“It was just part of the fabric of the neighborhood,” he said.

During the ceremony, Steiner placed a carnation at the foot of the memorial and gave a salute for Donald Turner, who enlisted with him. But the image of Turner he carried in his head as he did so was not of a warrior, but of someone he grew up with on the streets of South Boston, he said.

“They were so young and didn’t ever get to live life, that’s the sad part,” said Paul Lumbard, 73, of South Boston, who enlisted with Steiner and Lyons.

Still, Lumbard emphasized the positive, getting to see those he grew up with.

“It’s memories,” said Donna Cashins, of Reading, who was married to Turner when he died. “There’s a waft of sadness, but I’m just so happy that we’re all together.”

And on Sunday, in the South Boston park where they grew up playing, by a shiny black slab engraved with 25 names, they were.