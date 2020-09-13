Mass. crosses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths as state reports 14 new deaths, 267 new cases

The state reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus deaths Sunday, bringing the Massachusetts death toll from the virus to 9,001. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 267 to reach 122,904.
The state Department of Public Health also said molecular tests for the virus were administered to 12,102 new people. To date, nearly 1.96 million people in Massachusetts have taken a molecular test for the virus.
The latest report revealed the seven-day average positive rate for molecular tests held steady at .8 percent on Saturday for the second day in a row. That figure had been at .9 percent from Sept. 1 through Thursday.
Antibody tests have been given to 116,531 people as of Sunday, an increase of 289 from the day before.
A metric that tracks the three-day average of confirmed deaths was 15 as of Thursday, the state reported.
Hospitalization data showed that one medical center used surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients as of Saturday, the state reported. That number had remained steady at two from Monday.
The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dipped slightly Saturday to 325, down from 339 on Friday.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.