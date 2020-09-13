Twin attractions in Clinton

Completed in 1906, the Wachusett Dam was constructed to create the Wachusett Reservoir at the south branch of the Nashua River, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation . Laborers worked year-round for more than five years to construct the 944-foot-long dam by hand. To this day, the reservoir provides water to nearly 3 million people in the Boston area.

With their views and historical intrigue, the Wachusett Dam, once the largest in the world, and the now-abandoned Clinton Tunnel attract hikers and families out strolling.

In the tiny rural town of Clinton, nestled against the vast Wachusett Reservoir, two scenic landmarks, both more than 100 years old, sit across the street from each other.

More than a century later, the dam remains the largest hand-built gravity dam in the world, soaring 115 feet above ground and another 112 below, according to an informational poster from the state. Intrepid hikers looking for exercise can walk up the nearly 200 steps from the dam’s base to the top.

Located on the other side of Boylston Street, part of Route 70, the graffiti-covered Clinton Tunnel sits a short distance off the side of the roadway. Once part of a bustling railway, the tunnel is now so quiet that drops of water plopping into puddles on the east end can be heard more than 1,000 feet away at the west entrance. On Sept. 3, fog swirled at the feet of a few brave hikers who explored the dark inside the structure.

The tunnel was built in the early 1900s for the Boston and Maine Railroad, alongside the construction of the Wachusett Reservoir, according to Atlas Obscura. The rail line, and the tunnel with it, were abandoned in the 1950s as traffic on the route dwindled.

In July, Clinton officials received grant funds to transform the abandoned rail line and the tunnel into a walkable path as part of the Massachusetts Central Rail Trail, which will connect Boston to Northampton, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Lane Turner of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





















