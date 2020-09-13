Two arrested after police recover loaded gun in South Boston

Police arrested a man and a woman who were found with a loaded gun in South Boston on Saturday, Boston police said.
Officials responded to 28 Gavin Way around noon after receiving a radio call for a person with a gun riding in a red Jeep Wrangler, police said in a statement.
Officers were watching an empty Jeep parked in the area when a man who matched the suspect’s description walked toward the car, along with a woman, officials said.
Police removed the man, later identified as 34-year-old Boston resident Shaheed Collins, from the car and found a black Walther PPQ .22 caliber gun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in his waistband. Officials also recovered three plastic bags of marijuana and 13 plastic bags of THC gummies, police said.
Collins was charged with unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition, while the woman, 27-year-old Kimeesha Monroe-Cox of South Boston, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Monroe-Cox also had an active warrant for assault and battery out of Brockton District Court, police said.
Both are expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court, police said.
