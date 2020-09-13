Two arrested after police recover loaded gun in South Boston

Police arrested a man and a woman who were found with a loaded gun in South Boston on Saturday, Boston police said.

Officials responded to 28 Gavin Way around noon after receiving a radio call for a person with a gun riding in a red Jeep Wrangler, police said in a statement.

Officers were watching an empty Jeep parked in the area when a man who matched the suspect’s description walked toward the car, along with a woman, officials said.