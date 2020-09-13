Maine college implements ‘study-in-place’ program after 9 COVID-19 cases found on campus

A small liberal arts college in Maine is implementing a “study-in-place” program after detecting nine cases of COVID-19 on campus, the college president says.

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish will deliver all classes remotely and students will be required to stay in their rooms as much as possible for two weeks, President Jim Dlugos said in a statement Saturday.

Contract tracing had linked most of the cases to one residence hall, he said. All students who tested positive are in quarantine.