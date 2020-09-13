Massachusetts man hiking in New Hampshire dies despite helicopter effort

THOMPSON & MESERVE’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who suffered a medical emergency while hiking in New Hampshire has died despite rescue efforts that included a National Guard helicopter, authorities say.

The 60-year-old Mashpee man was in a small group hiking to the summit of Mount Jefferson in the White Mountains when he suffered an unknown medical condition at about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Good Samaritans, many of whom were in the medical profession, started CPR at the scene.