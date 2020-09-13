TikTok owner chooses Oracle over Microsoft in proposed sale forced by Trump administration

SEATTLE — TikTok has chosen Oracle as its “technology partner” in a deal it thinks will satisfy US regulator concerns about data security, according to a person familiar with the talks who asked to speak anonymously to discuss the deal.

Microsoft said Sunday that its offer to acquire TikTok’s US operations was rejected. Microsoft said in a blog post that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, said it would not sell to the tech giant.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests,” Microsoft said in its post. “To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement.”