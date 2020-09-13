In Senate primary, he cast his vote against dynasty

Jeff Jacoby’s column “No more political dynasties” (Ideas, Sept. 6) explained why Joe Kennedy lost his bid to unseat Senator Ed Markey. Before this election, I had never voted for Markey. This time I asked for a Democratic ballot with the express intention of casting a vote for the incumbent.

By denying a vote for Kennedy, I joined the more than 765,000 others who, collectively, did their part to end the sense of entitlement certain politicians expect to be granted them due to their surnames.

The Kennedys, Bushes, Clintons, Obamas, and any Trump offspring should be relegated to the dustbin of politics.