2019-20 Globe Scholastic Awards: Franklin teams up to repeat as Dalton Division 1 champion

Tom Angelo can’t mask his ear-to-ear smile when discussing the success of the athletic program at Franklin High.
The Panthers produce winners consistently in a community with a rich tradition of supporting athletics, from the youth level up to varsity. Beyond the impressive numbers, and the wins and losses, Franklin prides itself in victories large and small, on and off the field, with a simple mantra . . .
“It’s all about being a great teammate, and really sticking to it," said Angelo, entering his fifth year as athletic director for the school district. “It’s a community effort.”
In a 2019-20 school year in which athletics were abruptly halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic — two days before the 25-0 Franklin girls' basketball team was scheduled to take on Andover in the Division 1 state final — and the spring season was cancelled entirely, Panther Pride flourished in the fall and winter months.
In addition to the dominance of the Ali Brigham-powered girls’ basketball team, Carm Colace’s 23-2 wrestling squad won a sectional title, and the boys' basketball team went 15-5. In the fall, field hockey (14-2-2), golf (14-4), and girls' soccer (14-2-2) fueled a 77-victory regular-season campaign. The boys' cross-country and swimming & diving teams reached the finish line with unbeaten seasons.
For the second straight year, Franklin had the most prolific Division 1 athletic program in Eastern Massachusetts.
Fielding 26 varsity teams (in addition to cheer and unified sports), Franklin won 76.12 percent of its 245 games, compiling a 179-51-15 overall record to repeat as the Globe’s Dalton Division 1 champion and nose out Bay State Conference entrants Natick (69.01) and Needham (66.89). The award is named after Ernest Dalton, who was the Globe’s high school sports editor from 1938-70.
The Panthers were one of 10 divisional winners for the awards — now in their 48th year — in which schools are ranked based on their regular-season win percentage. Scores are compiled and updated daily during the season through the Globe’s database. Complete results are available on bostonglobe.com/schools
“We have phenomenal coaches, it’s a community effort, and we preach leadership to our student-athletes,” said Angelo, who also lauded a supportive administration headlined by Dr. Sara Ahern, superintendent of schools, and principal Josh Hanna, in addition to his administrative assistant, Sue Jacobsen, and athletic trainer Jenn Edmunds. He also tipped a cap to the tireless effort of the town’s DPW department for their meticulous work on the fields, along with a nod to Ryan Jette at the Franklin Recreation Department for getting it all started at the youth level.
The mission, noted baseball coach Zach Brown, is about impacting students on and off the field. “There are [schools] that talk about athletics being an extension of the classroom, others live that motto . . . There’s a reason why there has been a level of sustained success," he said.
No two individuals exemplify that continuity, and carry … the banner, than soccer coaches Tom Geyson and Fran Bositis, who are entering their 52nd and 50th years, respectively, with the athletic department. Geyson, a Boston English and Boston State College grad from Charlestown, started as the 7th and 8th grade boys' basketball coach in 1969. “The kids involved in athletes want to be here,” said Geyson, who retired from teaching English in 2004, but is in his 36th season as the varsity girls’ soccer coach, in addition to coaching boys’ indoor and outdoor track.
Bositis arrived in 1971 with a physical education degree from the University of Massachusetts, where he played lacrosse. He wanted to coach football but there were no openings on the staff of revered coach Jerry Leone, whose program was in the midst of a 32-game winning streak. But there was a boys' soccer opening. Early on, Bositis leaned on counsel from coach T.J. Williams (who later achieved noteworthy success at Newton North) at Dean College in town.
The rest is history.
“It’s a privilege to coach here, there is tremendous support from the community,” Bositis said. “We have great kids, and great youth programs.”
Angelo credits both coaches for being receptive to changing with the times. “They are passionate and highly motivated,” he said, taking note of their regular attendance at coaching clinics.
Away from the practices and games, Panther Pride extends into the community.
Every athletic program is expected to support a charity, event, or cause dear to them. Erin Quaile, a girls’ basketball captain-elect and her Panther teammates collected lunches and donations via the Elisha Project in Rhode Island and delivered meals near a homeless shelter. A four-year varsity player who starts at the point, she embraces her role as a leader and supporting other Franklin teams. “Last year, we went further than any other Franklin [girls' basketball] team had gone, it was our goal from Game 1 . . . We had great support . . . and we continue to work hard.”
John Leighton, in his 16th year as head coach, added, “It’s an exciting time to be around here."
The other winners:
▪ Holmes Division 2 — Thanks to a combined 33-9 mark on the basketball court (17-3 girls; 16-6 boys) and a wrestling program that pinned down a 22-3-1 mark, Hingham (70.12 winning percentage) compiled a 91-39-4 mark in the winter to repeat as D2 champion. In the fall, the field hockey team was 12-3-3 and girls' cross-country 7-1.
▪ Dalton Division 3 — With a 160-90-10 aggregate, Marblehead (63.46) edged Somerset Berkley (61.87) and Medway (60.80) in D3, buoyed by a 17-3 finish for the girls' basketball team, a 16-5 campaign on the wrestling mat, and matching 8-0 marks for the boys' and girls' swim programs.
▪ Ames Division 4 — Norwell (71.04) nosed out West Bridgewater (70.65) for the second straight year for the Ames' Award on the strength of an 85-win winter season. On the ice, the Clipper boys (16-3-3) and girls (18-2) ruled, and Kristi Vierra propelled Norwell to an 18-2 campaign on the court.
▪ Nason Division 1 — In the City, Latin Academy (63.33) beat Burke (55.26) with 102 total wins. The boys' basketball team (19-4) advanced to the BPS final and the Division 2 North semifinals and the boys' and girls' swim programs were a combined 15-3.
▪ Nason Division 2 — In Jameson Pelkey’s first foray as AD, St. John’s Prep did not skip a beat with its fourth straight Nason crown, triggered by a 42-5-3 sprint in the fall (and 108-24-8 mark overall). The Eagles repeated as D1 football champion, the golf team was 18-1, and iManny Costa’s wrestlers pinned down a 34-1 slate. Prep won 80 percent of its games.
▪ Nason Division 3 — Five fewer losses and four more ties. That was difference between a three-peat for Austin Prep (69.50) and runner-up Bishop Feehan (68.47), its new Catholic Central rival starting this fall. Girls' hockey (17-1-2) and boys' basketball (17-5) paced a 72-27-6 winter, and girls' soccer (13-3-3) and golf (13-2) led the way in the fall.
▪ Singelais Division — Ursuline (59.05) captured its third straight title among Catholic girls' schools, once again denying Notre Dame-Hingham (52.97). The girls' soccer squad finished 13-3-2 and on the ice, the Bears were 13-3-4.
▪ Markham Division 1 — Another year, another D1 vocational title for Blackstone Valley Tech (70.26), which has carved out nine winners in a 13-year span. The Beavers were 8-1 on the gridiron, the soccer teams a combined 24-6-1, and the golf team (10-2) consistently on the green. On the hardwood, girls' basketball netted a 17-5 finish. Kudos to AD Michele Denise and her diligent staff.
▪ Markham Division 2 — In Rochester, Old Colony (62.0) is celebrating its second crown in three years after its narrow victory over McCann (60.89). The difference? A 36-13 winter, fueled by the boys' (18-4) and girls' (15-5) basketball teams.
About the awards
DIVISIONAL ALIGNMENTS
Dalton Division 1 is for schools with enrollments of 1,400 and up, Holmes Division 2 is 1,000-1,399, Dalton Division 3 is 700-999, and Ames Division 4 is 699 and under. Nason Division 1 is for Boston Public Schools, Nason Division 2 is for Catholic boys’ schools, and Nason Division 3 is for Catholic coed schools. The Singelais Division is for Catholic girls’ schools. The Markham Divisions are for vocational schools. The enrollment totals reflect students in Grades 9-12; enrollment figures are supplied by MIAA member schools.
The names
LARRY AMES: Ames was assistant sports editor/schools at the Globe from 1979 to 1994.
ERNEST DALTON: Dalton was the Globe’s high school editor from 1938 to 1970. He died in 1971.
BOB HOLMES: Holmes was assistant sports editor/schools at the Globe from 1996-2016.
JERRY NASON: Nason was the former executive sports editor of the Globe. He died in 1986.
NEIL SINGELAIS: Singelais was the Globe’s high school sports editor from 1970 to 1979. He died in 2002.
WALTER MARKHAM: Born and educated in Lowell, Markham was president and treasurer of the American Vocational Association for four years and was responsible for initiating the concept of regional vocational and technical high schools in the state.
Past winners
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com