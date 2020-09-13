Bill Belichick to honor NFL trail-blazer Fritz Pollard during Sunday’s season opener

Pollard, once described as the most feared runner in professional football, was an All-America halfback at Brown University and lead the Bears to the Rose Bowl in 1915. After serving in the Army, Pollard played for the Akron Pros of the American Professional Football Association, which later became known as the National Football League.

Bill Belichick will honor NFL Hall of Famer Fritz Pollard with a commemorative patch during Sunday’s NFL season opener against the Dolphins, according to a league source.

Fritz Pollard, who is often mentioned in the same conversation as Jackie Robinson, was the first Black head coach in professional football.

In 1919, Pollard led the Pros to undefeated season (8-0-3) and the league’s first title.

Pollard is often mentioned alongside Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, as two years later he made history when he became the first Black person to be named an NFL head coach with the Pros.

Advertisement

Pollard played and coached in Akron until 1926 and also played for teams in Indiana and Wisconsin. His career ended before the NFL banned Blacks from 1933-1945.

Pollard was outspoken in his stance against the league’s policy, noting that he had excelled against white players throughout his professional career. He returned to pro football as coach and owner of the Brown Bombers, a team based in Harlem, in 1934.

Pollard was elected and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

“Fritz Pollard was a pioneer, a man who excelled not only because of his magnificent athletic gifts, but also because of his wits, intelligence, and ability to lead and inspire people,” Floyd Keith, the executive director of the Black Coaches Association and a former University of Rhode Island coach, told the Globe in 2004.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.