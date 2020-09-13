Denver Nuggets pull off monster second-half rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, force Game 7 on Tuesday

Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists as the Nuggets topped the Clippers, 111-98, on Sunday afternoon to even their West semifinal series. The Nuggets will try to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same postseason, after doing so against Utah in the West first round.

The never-say-die Denver Nuggets pulled off another season-saving comeback — and, after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they’ll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals.

“I’m running out of adjectives, superlatives, whatever you want to call it to speak on our team,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That is a tough, resilient group of you-know-whats. I love our team. I love our team. I love our toughness.”

Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr., and 10 from Monte Morris. The Nuggets outscored the Clippers, 62-27, over a dizzying 20-minute stretch of the second half, turning everything around.

“I don’t know how we did it, to be honest,” Jokic said. “That’s an amazing team. They are really talented, well-coached. They’re really scary.”

Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 (to go along with eight rebounds and five assists), and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers, who are now 0-7 in games where they could clinch a trip to the conference finals.

The Clippers were outscored by 29 after halftime, their worst such deficit of the season.

“It’s frustrating,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Listen, when you decide to be a coach it’s not going to be roses every day. We clearly have the right formula as far as how we’re playing and then we keep losing it.”

The Nuggets were down 16 at the half — the fourth time out of six games in the series when they trailed by at least that many in a game — and eventually fell behind by as many as 19 in the third quarter.

“I just think we’re a really good team,” Murray said. “It shouldn’t get to this point.”

But the Nuggets flourish when they’re in trouble.

They saved their season in Game 5 of the opening round by rallying from 15 points down in the third quarter against Utah to set the tone for a rally from a 3-1 series deficit. They saved themselves again in Game 5 of this series, getting down by 16 before coming back to save the season again.

On Sunday, it was more of the same.

George hit a 3-pointer shortly after halftime for a 19-point lead and Leonard made a pair of free throws with 8:27 left in the third quarter to put the Clippers up, 73-55. That’s apparently when the Nuggets decided it was time to get going.

Over the next 10 minutes, the Nuggets outscored the Clippers, 30-8. Denver had eight players score in that stretch, Murray and Morris scoring 7 apiece, and the big deficit became an 85-81 lead with 10:16 left.

“It’s not that we don’t respect them,” George said. “We respect the opponent. They got this far for a reason. They’ve been together for a while so they’re a connected group. They’ve been here. They’ve been a part of a lot of Game 7s.”

Mike D’Antoni done coaching Rockets after four seasons

Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, essentially choosing free agency over a return to the club with whom he has spent the last four seasons.

D’Antoni, 69, told the Rockets on Sunday — not even a full day after the team’s season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston.

Team owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the move later Sunday.

It was not totally unexpected; the Rockets and D’Antoni couldn’t agree on an extension last year, meaning he was coaching this season with no guarantee of his future in Houston. D’Antoni had already been mentioned as a potential candidate for vacancies in Indiana and Philadelphia, but when the season ended Saturday night there appeared to be at least some hope of his remaining in Houston.

Houston becomes the eighth team that will be going through a coaching change since the end of the regular season — March 11 for eight clubs that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart bubble, and mid-August for the league’s 22 other franchises.

In recent weeks, Brooklyn has hired Steve Nash and New York hired Tom Thibodeau. Chicago, Indiana, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, and now Houston are vacant.

D’Antoni was with the Rockets for four seasons. Houston went 217-101 in his regular-season contests, a .682 winning percentage.

The Rockets’ winning percentage this season — .611 — was the worst of his four-year tenure. He went 28-23 in the playoffs with Houston and was the NBA’s coach of the year in 2016-17, his first season with the Rockets.

D’Antoni has coached 1,199 regular-season games with five franchises, going 672-527. He’s a two-time coach of the year, having also won the award in 2004-05 after guiding Phoenix to a 62-20 record.