Dominic Thiem outlasts Alexander Zverev to win US Open title

Dominic Thiem has won his first major title by outlasting Alexander Zverev in the first US Open final to be decided in a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Dominic Thiem became the first player in the Open era to come back from two sets down to win the men's US Open final.

The mental struggle to make a major breakthrough was apparent in the tense final set. Zverev broke for a 5-3 lead and served for the title, but Thiem broke right back and won the next three games, giving him a chance to serve for the match.

Zverev then broke him to force the tiebreaker, but then double-faulted twice in it.

Thiem had lost in his first three major finals.

