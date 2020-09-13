First NFL Sunday loaded with nods to unrest, focus on anthem

Teams opening the year in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms, raised fists in protest or stayed off the field entirely for the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Sunday as the once-reluctant league brought racial injustice to the forefront on the NFL’s first full slate of games.

After years of pleading with the NFL to act against systemic racism, they were willing to wait another 10 seconds to make their point.

Seattle’s Jason Myers kicked off to start the season opener against the Falcons in Atlanta, and the ball sailed through the end zone for a touchback. No one moved a step. Instead, the players all dropped to one knee.

In Atlanta, the teams wore armbands honoring civil rights leader John Lewis and staged the most striking of the day’s gestures: They barely flinched as the opening kickoff landed beyond the end line, took a knee, and remained there for about 10 seconds before trotting off the field to resume the game.

“It’s a start,” Falcons running back Todd Gurley said after the game. “Are we going to keep doing this? . . . You don’t want to make it a one-time thing — just like having a good game, and then the rest of the season you do nothing.”

While fans were absent everywhere except Jacksonville because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the family of George Floyd, who died in May in a videotaped killing that sparked national protests over police brutality against Black people.

Vikings players locked arms in the end zone about a half-hour before their game against Green Bay for “Lift Every Voice,” which was played before each game in Week 1 along with the national anthem as part of the NFL’s social awakening. At least six Vikings knelt during the “Star-Spangled Banner,” something coach Mike Zimmer had opposed previously.

The Packers remained in their locker room for the two songs, following the lead of the Miami Dolphins, who did so in Foxborough as they promised last week, not wanting to participate in “another publicity parade.” The Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals did the same.

Colts coach Frank Reich also dropped to one knee, and his players noticed.

“Frank is the leader of this team . . . and he’s the one who says ‘You know it starts with me,’” Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said. “That definitely means a lot and that’s why we stand behind coach Frank, he stands behind us, and we all stand together.”

When the anthem began in Detroit, a slew of Lions walked off the field and headed toward their locker room; some remained on the field and knelt. On the other sideline, several Bears players knelt while 20 others waited for the anthem to end before jogging onto the field.

Philip Rivers opens with a dud for Indianapolis

Philip Rivers threw two interceptions in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville in Indianapolis’s season opener, and had another one negated by a penalty away from the ball. It was, by far, the longtime Chargers star’s worst performance in 10 games against the Jaguars.

Rookie CJ Henderson picked off Rivers early, leading to a tying touchdown and giving the young Jaguars confidence and momentum. Second-year safety Andrew Wingard got Rivers late, setting up a field goal that provided Jacksonville a little cushion down the stretch.

“The second one, yeah, I’d like to have it back,” said Rivers, who completed 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown. “But I didn’t think I was being reckless. Those are decisions you have to make in the heat of it. Certainly those turnovers hurt.”

Rivers threw a career-high 20 interceptions in 2019, looking like he lost some zip on his throws. Reich downplayed any concern about the 38-year-old, who signed a one-year, $25 million contract to join the Colts in March.

“Philip made some unbelievable plays on third down, some plays to keep drives alive," Reich said. "For us to score the points that we scored, I have no concerns about Philip. We have to play better on offense.”

That might get tougher to do without running back Marlon Mack. The starter left the game with an Achilles tendon injury and will have tests Monday to determine the extent. If he’s out for the season, Hines and second-round draft pick Jonathan Taylor would take on more of the workload moving forward.

Ex-Pat Jamie Collins ejected from Detroit debut

Linebacker Jamie Collins left the Patriots for Detroit, and his former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, in March on a three-year, $30 million deal. His debut with his new team lasted less than 18 minutes, when he was ejected after making contact with an official.

On the fifth play of the second quarter at Ford Field, Collins appeared upset that Bears running back David Montgomery was illegally lowering his head as a runner. He demonstrated the action to referee Alex Kemp, making contact with his chest. Though the move appeared inadvertant, Kemp immediately disqualified the seventh-year player and 2015 Pro Bowler.

“No, players are allowed to touch officials, put a hand on your shoulder, or something of that nature,” Kemp said, according to a pool report. “But unnecessary contact with a game official — it’s Rule 12-3-1-E — covers unnecessary contact to a game official. So, that’s what I went with.”

Injuries didn’t slow the stampede

⋅ Buffalo’s defense was a force in holding the Jets to 15 first downs and 254 yards, including three three-and-outs and one first down on their first five possessions. That despite losing starting linebacker Matt Milano to a hamstring injury in the second quarter, after the outside linebacker intercepted Sam Darnold’s weak pass over the middle. Also, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not return after hurting his shoulder while trying to tackle Jets receiver Jamison Crowder, who scored on a 69-yard touchdown catch and run in the third quarter.

“We’ll see what happens this week. We hope and pray we get them back,” coach Sean McDermott said of the losses.

⋅ The Jets finished their loss at Buffalo without starting running back Le’Veon Bell, who was ruled out in the second half due to a hamstring injury. He was limited to six carries for 14 yards, and two catches for 32 yards.

⋅ Atlanta wideout Russell Gage took a shot to the head on a helmet-to-helmet hit by new Seattle safety Jamal Adams in the second quarter. After being evaluated for a possible concussion, Gage was cleared to return in the second half. Adams — whose Seahawks host the Patriots next Sunday night — was not penalized on the play, but could face discipline from the league when the play is reviewed.

⋅ The National Football League and Dish Network Corp. reached an agreement to restore NFL games to the satellite-TV provider’s services, just in time for the 1 p.m. kickoffs on Sunday. NFL Network and NFL RedZone were removed from Dish’s services, which include Sling TV, in June after Dish failed to agree with the NFL on contract terms. Football was also temporarily blacked out on Dish last year as part of a contract dispute with Fox Corp.