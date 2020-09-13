Game 48: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (2-4, 4.40 ERA)

RAYS (30-16): TBA

Pitching: RHP Charlie Morton (1-2, 4.94 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN,

Red Sox vs. Morton: Xander Bogaerts 10-29, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-18, Michael Chavis 0-1, Rafael Devers 5-21, Tzu-Wei Lin 0-3, J.D. Martinez 8-24, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-2, Christian Vázquez 2-15

Rays vs. Pérez: Willy Adames 1-8, Mike Brosseau 3-7, Ji-Man Choi 0-3, Kevin Kiermaier 1-9, Brandon Lowe 2-5, Manuel Margot 0-5, Austin Meadows 1-10, Brett Phillips 0-1, Hunter Renfroe 0-4, Kevan Smith 1-3, Joey Wendle 0-3

Stat of the day: Michael Chavis is batting .310 (9 for 29) in his last eight games.

Notes: Perez last pitched against the Rays on Aug. 5, throwing five shutout innings in a Red Sox win ... Chris Sale has started to play catch again after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. “He’s started to play catch, and the catch has gone really well,” said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke of the seven-time All Star. “So, it’s been about a week now since he started to throw, and everything is going really well.” ... Morton is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday after an off day on Monday.