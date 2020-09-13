Here’s what Cam Newton wore to his first Patriots game

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton doesn’t pass up an opportunity to showcase his eclectic attire, and his debut at Gillette Stadium Sunday did not disappoint.

Newton, the 31-year-old quarterback from Atlanta, arrived in style wearing a bright yellow suit with loafer sliders with “BAM!” written across the top in classic comic book letters. Complete with a black hat, bowtie, and Dre Beats headphones, Newton set the style bar high for the 2020 NFL season.