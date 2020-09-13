fb-pixel

Here’s what Cam Newton wore to his first Patriots game

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated September 13, 2020, 31 minutes ago
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton doesn’t pass up an opportunity to showcase his eclectic attire, and his debut at Gillette Stadium Sunday did not disappoint.

Newton, the 31-year-old quarterback from Atlanta, arrived in style wearing a bright yellow suit with loafer sliders with “BAM!” written across the top in classic comic book letters. Complete with a black hat, bowtie, and Dre Beats headphones, Newton set the style bar high for the 2020 NFL season.

Newton continued to turn heads Sunday as he helped the Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins 21-11 in New England’s first game in two decades without Tom Brady on the roster. If these “gameday fits” are a sign of more wins to come, Patriots fans have plenty to look forward to.

Here’s a peek at some of Newton’s looks from the past:

Cam Newton at the NFL Honors football award show on Feb. 1 in Miami.
Cam Newton at the NFL Honors football award show on Feb. 1 in Miami. David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Cam Newton at Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Cam Newton at Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Cam Newton arrived for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in San Jose, Calif.
Cam Newton arrived for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. David J. Phillip

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.