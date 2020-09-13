Here’s what Cam Newton wore to his first Patriots game

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton doesn’t pass up an opportunity to showcase his eclectic attire, and his debut at Gillette Stadium Sunday did not disappoint.
Newton, the 31-year-old quarterback from Atlanta, arrived in style wearing a bright yellow suit with loafer sliders with “BAM!” written across the top in classic comic book letters. Complete with a black hat, bowtie, and Dre Beats headphones, Newton set the style bar high for the 2020 NFL season.
Newton continued to turn heads Sunday as he helped the Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins 21-11 in New England’s first game in two decades without Tom Brady on the roster. If these “gameday fits” are a sign of more wins to come, Patriots fans have plenty to look forward to.
Here’s a peek at some of Newton’s looks from the past:
View this post on Instagram
I love that Cam Newton experiments with gender-bending fashion concepts. And this ensemble screams, couture wolf disguised as Lil Red Riding Hood's swagalicious grandmother. Red: Why are your eyes so big, grandma? Cam: Better to see you and my offensive players running their routes, my dear! #pushingboundaries #fashionista #nflmemes #nflhighlights #camnewtonstyle
