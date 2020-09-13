Jarrett Stidham, Josh Uche among inactives for Patriots' season opener vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – Jarrett Stidham was a bit of a surprise as one of the Patriots inactives for opener against the Dolphins. The quarterback suffered a minor lower body injury early in training camp and it effectively took him out of the running for the starting spot. The second-year man was limited in camp for about a week, but was not on the injury report this week.

The decision left Brian Hoyer as Cam Newton’s backup at least for Week 1.