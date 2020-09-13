Jarrett Stidham, Josh Uche among inactives for Patriots' season opener vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – Jarrett Stidham was a bit of a surprise as one of the Patriots inactives for opener against the Dolphins. The quarterback suffered a minor lower body injury early in training camp and it effectively took him out of the running for the starting spot. The second-year man was limited in camp for about a week, but was not on the injury report this week.
The decision left Brian Hoyer as Cam Newton’s backup at least for Week 1.
Another surprise Patriots scratch was rookie linebacker Josh Uche, who saw a significant amount of snaps in camp and was used in a variety of roles. Uche was not on the injury report.
New England’s other inactives included tight end Dalton Keene (neck), linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee), and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham.
For the Dolphins, receivers Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr., guard Adam Pankey, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, and safety Clayton Fejedelem were inactive.
