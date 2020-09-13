Live Updates: Cam Newton, Patriots hold 7-3 lead late in the second quarter

2:08 p.m.: Miami is going to have to throw to move it down the field in this two-minute situation. Let’s see if the New England secondary can rise to the challenge.

2:13 p.m.: Annnnd, they did just that . Adrian Phillips with a nice job dropping into coverage and coming away with the ball. Nice stand for the New England defense to again blunt a Miami drive. Good half for the Patriots on the defensive side of the ball -- two picks and no touchdowns allowed.

1:57 p.m.: The Dolphins get a 46-yarder from Jason Sanders to cut New England’s lead to 7-3. Pats were able to slow a pretty good sequence on the part of the Miami offense there and still maintain the lead. New England will get the ball back with 3:53 to go in the first half. Remember -- the Patriots will get the ball to start the second half. Maybe aiming for one of those wraparound halftime scores here?

1:55 p.m.: All right, well Collins doesn’t necessarily seem to be in the wrong here.

1:54 p.m.: Miami is starting to get some offensive rhythm here in the second quarter, crossing into New England territory for the first time all afternoon. Nice sequence for the Dolphins' offense, which is getting a good mix of run and pass with Fitzpatrick back there.

1:49 p.m.: Interesting:

1:48 p.m.: Feels like the Patriots wasted an opportunity there -- nice pick, decent field position, but ended up punting. We’ll see if it comes back to haunt them, but the Dolphins get the ball back deep in their own territory close to the midway point of the second quarter, down 7-0.

1:44 p.m.: Typical Gilmore pick there -- smart and savvy move that’ll give the ball back to the Patriots here with just over 11 minutes to go in the first half. Really good sequence of complementary football here at the start of the second quarter for New England.

1:39 p.m.: An 11-play, 80-yard drive for the Patriots is capped by a relatively easy 4-yard run by Newton for his first career touchdown with New England. The Patriots are up 7-0 with 13:12 to go in the first half. Again ... this offense is going to run the ball, and do it fairly well. An impressive sequence for Newton and the Patriots.

1:33 p.m.: Stat check at the end of the first quarter: Burkhead, 4 carries, 23 yards; Newton, 2 carries, 15 yards; Newton 3-4, 41 yards.

1:29 p.m.: Look, you have to take things into account because it’s the first game of the year. But if the first couple of series are any indication, this New England offense should really be able to move the ball on the ground. Newton and the return of David Andrews make a big difference. The Patriots have 53 rushing yards here late in the first quarter.

1:22 p.m.: Noteworthy personnel shift after that early bobble.

1:20 p.m.: Nice tackle from Winovich on that second down running play to stop the back in his tracks and set up third and long. Winning on first and second down sets you up for success, and that’s what we saw on that sequence for the Patriots. Miami will punt the ball away for the second time on the afternoon -- the Dolphins did get a first down on that drive, but it was a good sequence overall for the Patriots' defense.

1:12 p.m.: Patriots offensive starters -- Newton, Michel, Harry, Byrd, Izzo, Onwenu, Wynn, Thuney, Andrews, Mason, Eluemunor. Bad drop on that ball for Edelman put the Patriots in a hole, and they’ll punt it away.

1:09 p.m.: Newton in shotgun. Fakes handoff (or hands the ball off), run behind that offensive line. Going to see a lot of that this year. The New England offense is moving early with five straight running plays.

1:06 p.m.: Good three-and-out to start there for the New England defense, but all that good feeling was almost thrown out the window when Byrd juggled the punt return. New England starts on its own 20.

1:05 p.m.: Local favorite Teddy Karras opens as the center for Miami, working with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

1:01 p.m.: Patriots win the toss and defer. Time for the foosball!

12:53 p.m.: Feels about right. We’ll see how it all shakes out this afternoon.

12:42 p.m.: As they indicated in a video message earlier in the week, the Dolphins were not the field.

12:37 p.m.: For the record, I’m taking the Patriots today, 24-20. James White and Julian Edelman have big days. Think it’s going to be relatively close throughout, but the New England defense -- a Gilmore pick or a sack from a handful of candidates, including Winovich -- makes a play at the end to make the difference.

12:22 p.m.: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call for Patriots-Dolphins. Overall, since the start of the 2017 season (including playoffs), New England is 15-4 with them at the mic.

11:52 a.m.: Said this before, but the more I consider it, the more it makes sense: For those of us -- and I’m including myself in this conversation -- who thought Uche would be the sort of guy who makes a sudden impact and were a little surprised he was inactive today, consider the Miami passing game. In all likelihood, this is a personnel move designed to get an extra defensive back on the field. I want to see how the defensive personnel packages look this afternoon, but that could be the reason he’s not playing today. Just my two cents.

11:44 a.m.: Doesn’t look like weather is going to be an issue this afternoon in Foxborough. According to weather.com, it should be in the low 70s, partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and a minimal chance of precipitation. Good day for football.

11:32 a.m.: Josh Uche, Cassh Maluia, Jarrett Stidham, Korey Cunningham and Dalton Keene are the Patriots inactives. No tremendous surprises here -- the majority of those guys have either been banged up, or the victim of personnel battles. Hoyer will serve as the backup with Stidham out. Two of the younger linebackers are down in Uche and Maluia, which should test their depth. Honestly, no Uche could also be a sign that the Patriots plan on playing more nickel and dime against the Miami passing game. And the tackle depth would still worry me, especially with Cunningham out. We’ll see how it all shakes out this afternoon.

11:22 a.m.: Inactives should be along at the bottom of the hour. In the meantime, chime in on the pregame prediction poll:

11:20 a.m.: Last line we got from our pals at Odds Shark have the Patriots as a 6.5-point favorite this afternoon. Still feels about right. As of late this week, here’s how they felt about the rest of the NFL slate:

11 a.m.: Welcome back to football! The 2020 regular season technically started Thursday night, but Sunday marks the beginning for most teams, including the Patriots. Keep it here all afternoon for the latest updates on the New England-Miami opener. Between now and kickoff, we’ll have an inactive analysis, the final betting line, weather updates, and the latest updates from Foxborough.

