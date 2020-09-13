Matt Cassel tells the story of the time he got pranked by Tom Brady as a rookie

It all began in training camp in 2005, when Brady took issue with the way Cassel entered the meeting room. Cassel said he would come in “aggressively,” and that Brady didn’t like it, because Brady sat near the door.

The ex-Patriots quarterback recounted a particularly memorable prank war between him and Brady during Cassel’s rookie season in the Globe series “Thanks Tom.”

Matt Cassel knows from experience: It’s probably not a great idea to mess with Tom Brady.

“You’re going to give me a concussion,” he told Cassel, who thought that was a bit hyperbolic.

But Cassel, perhaps, should have listened when Brady told him to slow down. Because the next day, Cassel went to enter the room the same way he always did, but with his lunch on a tray. But Brady had put his foot up against the door.

Advertisement

“As a result, my food went everywhere, and I was like, ’OK, it’s on.’” Cassel recounted.

He thought he was getting revenge when he dumped protein shake into Brady’s Air Force 1s, and lined Brady’s underwear with “atomic bomb” muscle rub, which feels exactly how the name sounds.

Things escalated, and escalated quickly. It only ended when Cassel finally acquiesced to Brady’s demands – but not before Brady pulled the ultimate prank.

You can watch Cassel’s full tale here:

Thanks Tom: Matt Cassel Share Email to a Friend Embed Matt Cassel tells the story of a prank war with Tom Brady gone wrong. ( Dean Krupka, Gilad Haas, Maria Marta Linero, K. Kypers, Gilad Haas, Ben Rawitz )

What did Cassel learn from the ordeal?

“I learned a valuable lesson: That you don’t mess with people who have more money than you, particularly, you don’t mess with Tom.”

See the entire Thanks Tom series:

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.