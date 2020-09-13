Minshew Mania gets a sequel as Jaguars shock Indianapolis in opener

The Jaguars entered Week 1 as the NFL’s biggest home underdogs, which may have contributed to the team only being able to distribute about 14,000 tickets. Minshew gave them plenty to celebrate. The second-year pro completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and no turnovers. He connected with DJ Chark, rookie Laviska Shenault, and Cole for scores — and looked sharp all day.

Undrafted rookie running back James Robinson — the first such player to start in Week 1 in 30 years — accounted for 90 yards, including 62 on the ground. It broke the previous mark for undrafted rookie running backs in season openers, set by Washington’s Ralph Nelson in 1975.

Jacksonville’s defense turned in several big plays, none more important than Andrew Wingard’s interception with less than five minutes remaining. That set up Josh Lambo’s second field goal and gave the Jags a little cushion down the stretch.

Rivers (36 of 46 passes for 363 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions) looked solid at times, but also had some questionable throws with his new team. He had a chance to tie the game late, but rookie cornerback CJ Henderson knocked down his fourth-down pass to T.Y. Hilton.

Bills 27, Jets 17 — Josh Allen led three consecutive first-half touchdown drives in Orchard Park, N.Y., and Buffalo overcame their own sloppiness and injuries to starting linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds against New York. John Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Stefon Diggs finished with eight catches for a team-leading 86 yards in his Bills debut after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March. Allen finished 33 of 46 for 312 yards in becoming Buffalo’s first player to top 300 yards since Tyrod Taylor had 329 in a 34-31 overtime loss to Miami on Dec. 24, 2016. Sam Darnold finished 21 of 35 for 215 yards, with a touchdown and an interception in a matchup of two of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. The Jets managed one first down on their first five possessions, New York resembling the team that opened 1-7 last season. Jamison Crowder had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, but the Jets finished the game without starting running back Le’Veon Bell, who was ruled out in the second half due to a hamstring injury.

Raiders 34, Panthers 30 — Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score, and Las Vegas hung on to beat Carolina in Charlotte, N.C., to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut. Jacobs' 6-yard run around the right end with 4:14 left put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth quarter lead. The Panthers had a chance to take the lead, but handed off to fullback Alex Armah — instead of All-Pro Christian McCaffrey — on fourth-and-inches at midfield. He was stopped at the line, turning the ball over on downs with 1:11 left. McCaffrey racked up 134 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns for Carolina. After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Raiders scored on five straight possessions to take a 27-15 lead in a game played in front of fewer than 50 guests of the Panthers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carolina battled back, with Teddy Bridgewater finding Robby Anderson for a 75-yard strike on a blown coverage to take a 30-27 lead. Bridgewater, who replaced Cam Newton as the starting QB, finished 22 of 34 for 270 yards in his Carolina debut.

Seahawks 38, Falcons 25 — Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes as Seattle pulled away in the second half at Atlanta. Seattle heeded the pleas of its fans to “Let Russ Cook” and open up the offense; he completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, throwing a pair of TD passes in the first quarter as Seattle built a 14-12 halftime lead, and adding two more in the third quarter to put the Falcons away. The biggest one of all came after the Falcons made what looked to be a crucial stop, leaving the Seahawks with fourth-and-5 at the Atlanta 38. The offense stayed on the field and Wilson lofted one to DK Metcalf, who reeled in the perfectly thrown ball without breaking stride to push Seattle to a 21-12 lead. The Falcons outgained the Seahawks, 506 yards to 383, with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage all collecting more than 100 receiving yards. But Atlanta came up short all four times it tried to convert on fourth down. The only bright spot for Atlanta was Matt Ryan going past John Elway for ninth on the NFL career passing yardage list. Matty Ice was 37 of 54 for 450 yards and a touchdown, the second-highest yardage total of his career.

Ravens 38, Browns 6 — Looking every bit like the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns to help Baltimore ruin Kevin Stefanski’s debut as Cleveland’s head coach. Facing a secondary depleted by injuries, Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes and racked up a team-high 45 yards on the ground. A year ago, the multi-faceted star set an NFL single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback and threw 36 TD passes. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (21 for 39 for 189 yards) threw an interception on the opening series, the first of three Browns turnovers. Those miscues, two missed kicks by Austin Seibert, and an unsuccessful fake punt call by Stefanski contributed to the rout. Cleveland still hasn’t opened with a victory since 2004.

Packers 43, Vikings 34 — Aaron Rodgers took full advantage of the young cornerbacks and the empty stadium in Minneapolis, passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns to lead Green Bay. Davante Adams was predictably the biggest beneficiary, with a career-high, franchise-record-tying 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard each reached the end zone, too, as Green Bay had its way with a Minnesota defense renovated out of necessity as hefty new contracts were given to quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook. Cook rushed 12 times for 50 yards, two touchdowns, and two 2-point conversions. Adam Thielen caught six passes for 110 yards, two scores and another 2-pointer, but Cousins (19 for 25, 259 yards, 2 TD) underthrew him in the final minute of the first half. Jaire Alexander, who also recorded a safety on an untouched cornerback blitz in the second quarter, made the bobbling interception.

Washington 27, Eagles 17 — In Landover, Md., Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied the Washington Football Team from a 17-point deficit to beat Philadelphia in coach Ron Rivera’s debut. After rallying from down 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense, and “Riverboat Ron” lived up to his nickname. Rivera went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 5 with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter; Barber ran for the first down, then scored from the 3 to give Washington a 24-17 lead. Wentz was sacked eight times and threw two costly interceptions behind an injury-depleted offense line missing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks. Ryan Kerrigan led the way with two sacks, and No. 2 overall pick Chase Young got one.