Red Sox 6, Rays 3

Red Sox salvage split in road win over Rays

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 13, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Red Sox starter Martin Perez picked up the win in Sunday's 6-3 win over the host Tampa Bay Rays.Steve Nesius/Associated Press

The Sox split the series Sunday afternoon with their 6-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Sox tagged Rays starter Charlie Morton for three runs in just 4⅓ innings.

Christian Vazquez got things going in the top of the first after his two-run shot to left center in the first inning put the Sox up, 2-0.

The Sox hit two home runs in the contest, including Christian Arroyo’s two-run shot off Ryan Thompson in the top of the sixth, his second homer in as many days.

Rafael Devers went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Martin Perez was solid in his start, tossing five innings and allowing just two hits while striking out six. The Red Sox are 17-31.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack