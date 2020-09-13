Red Sox salvage split in road win over Rays

The Sox split the series Sunday afternoon with their 6-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Sox tagged Rays starter Charlie Morton for three runs in just 4⅓ innings.
Christian Vazquez got things going in the top of the first after his two-run shot to left center in the first inning put the Sox up, 2-0.
The Sox hit two home runs in the contest, including Christian Arroyo’s two-run shot off Ryan Thompson in the top of the sixth, his second homer in as many days.
Rafael Devers went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Martin Perez was solid in his start, tossing five innings and allowing just two hits while striking out six. The Red Sox are 17-31.
Advertisement
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack