Live updates: Tom Brady to make his debut with the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m.

For the first time in his NFL career, quarterback Tom Brady will take the field on Sunday for a regular-season game in a uniform other than the New England Patriots.

Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a 4:25 p.m. matchup against the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Brady, 43, was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and played 285 regular-season games with New England before leaving as a free agent in March. His accomplishments during 20 years in New England include six Super Bowl championships.

Here are updates from Brady’s first gameday with another team: