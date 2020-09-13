Live updates: Tom Brady to make his debut with the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m.

For the first time in his NFL career, quarterback Tom Brady will take the field on Sunday for a regular-season game in a uniform other than the New England Patriots.
Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a 4:25 p.m. matchup against the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Brady, 43, was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and played 285 regular-season games with New England before leaving as a free agent in March. His accomplishments during 20 years in New England include six Super Bowl championships.
Here are updates from Brady’s first gameday with another team:
Pregame scenes
Tom Brady taking the field for warmups for the first time in a Bucs uniform: pic.twitter.com/FsrhRAPnjV— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 13, 2020
Hype it up
As was often a custom after Brady gradually ventured into the realm of social media during his pro career, a pregame hype video was posted to his verified accounts. Sunday’s video featured voiceover of an inspirational message by Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash in January.
LFG. pic.twitter.com/Z9KaiPawhx— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 13, 2020
