Amazon ramps up hiring of warehouse and technical workers in Mass.

Online giant Amazon is on a Massachusetts hiring spree. The company plans to add 650 full- and part-time jobs at its fulfillment centers in the state. It’s part of a plan to hire an additional 100,000 hourly workers company-wide, to keep up with the huge surge in online retailing driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon, which already employs about 15,500 workers in Massachusetts, will pay a minimum of $15.25 per hour. The company operates warehouses in Holyoke, Everett, Fall River, and Stoughton, and is planning to open three additional facilities in the state this year.
Meanwhile, Amazon will hold a nationwide career day on September 16, aimed at recruiting some 33,000 executive and technical workers. The company is hoping to recruit 864 such workers in Massachusetts, including 334 in Boston. Amazon held a similar event last year at the Boston Center for the Arts, but due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be online-only.
