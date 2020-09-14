Amazon ramps up hiring of warehouse and technical workers in Mass.

Online giant Amazon is on a Massachusetts hiring spree. The company plans to add 650 full- and part-time jobs at its fulfillment centers in the state. It’s part of a plan to hire an additional 100,000 hourly workers company-wide, to keep up with the huge surge in online retailing driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon, which already employs about 15,500 workers in Massachusetts, will pay a minimum of $15.25 per hour. The company operates warehouses in Holyoke, Everett, Fall River, and Stoughton, and is planning to open three additional facilities in the state this year.