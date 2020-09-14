Boston Public Market is back with free beer and new safety guidelines

The Boston Public Market on Hanover Street reopens to the public Wednesday after a six-month closure. All vendors and customers must obey new COVID-19 safety guidelines, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand sanitizing. Distance markers, plexiglass dividers, and updated HVAC air filters have been added to the building, according to a press release. And all indoor dining areas have been removed to prevent congregating.
“Reopening our doors means continuing to support the success of the local businesses at the Market, and providing access to healthy, sustainable food options,” Boston Public Market CEO Cheryl Cronin said in a statement. “Safety is of the utmost importance and we are confident that we’ve put procedures into place to ensure the indoor Market is a safe shopping destination for customers, employees, and vendors alike.”
Just as before, market visitors will find 30 local vendors selling produce, meat, dairy, spices, and pasta, as well as prepared foods — think crepes from Bon Appétit Crêperie, special juice blends from Mother Juice, and macaroons from Finesse Pastries. A few vendors, including GoodNow Chocolate and Massachusetts Wine Shop, have left the market, but most customer favorites are back. A full list of vendors can be found at bostonpublicmarket.org/vendors.
The indoor market is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A smaller outdoor market will operate under normal business hours on Mondays and Tuesdays. To celebrate the reopening, customers can sample free beer from the Boston Beer Alley with the purchase of food at the outdoor dining plaza through Sept. 20.
