New Haven Restaurant Week benefits local food bank

Eating out in Connecticut this month means you can do some good. Until Sept. 26, patrons at the 25 restaurants participating in New Haven Restaurant Week can donate directly to the Connecticut Food Bank by scanning a QR code on site. Alternatively, anyone can donate online at www.infonewhaven.com. The partnership between the annual event and the food bank started 12 years ago. So far, the collaboration has helped raise upward of $45,000. But the idea takes on a new meaning in 2020. This year, food insecurity in the six counties the Connecticut Food Bank services has risen by 44 percent because of the pandemic, rising unemployment, and widespread financial instability. Spots taking part in the weekslong-event began offering curated meals on Sept. 13, when the restaurant week started. A two-course prix fixe lunch is $19, and a three-course dinner is $36. To-go meals for families of four are $60.