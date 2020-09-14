One-of-a-kind oyster knives made on the Cape

Cape Cod Cutlery's oyster knives. Handout

Fred Carpenter and Tom Davenport run Cape Cod Cutlery and hand-make striking, one-of-a-kind knives in a garage in Marstons Mills. The high-carbon stainless steel blades are fixed into handles made of exotic wood with varying shades and nuances. Carpenter studied metalworking. Davenport, who grew up in his family’s Fall River restaurant, is an experienced butcher and worked in slaughterhouses. Yet, oyster knives are their flagship product. The craftsmen spent two years developing the utensils, with advice from Wellfleet, Barnstable, and Buzzards Bay oystermen. The company offers the knives with two tips and in two lengths — New Haven-style (the tip curved upward) or Cape Cod Stabber (flat and rounded), either short or long. Shucking pros generally prefer the short, curved blade, says Carpenter, although it depends on the size and type of bivalve. The handles come in a choice of beautiful woods from around the world, such as bocote, padauk, lacewood, and dyed green tamarind ($100 to $120). The bladesmiths regularly get praise for their artistic tools, Carpenter says, which sparks the same reply: “They’re just handmade by two guys on Cape Cod.” Available at capecodcutlery.com.