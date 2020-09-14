Send a message with Collettey’s Cookies

Collettey’s Cookies. Handout

You might say Collette Divitto’s “Amazing” cookie put her on the map. But it was actually her amazing entrepreneurial spirit. The North End resident, an avid baker who has Down syndrome, started Collettey’s Cookies in 2016 after she was unable to find a job. A Clemson University graduate, she had a long list of volunteer work and other achievements. “I interviewed for two years to only be rejected over and over again,” says Divitto, 29. So instead, she launched her own business, determined to show off her capabilities. She had already created a recipe for a cookie she named the Amazing Cookie, a treat embedded with semisweet chocolate chips and rolled in cinnamon, crunchy on the outside, chewy inside. It was a hit at the first retailer she landed, her neighborhood grocer, the Golden Goose Market on Commercial Street. Her sister, Blake, shared the story behind Collettey’s Cookies on social media, and it didn’t take long for it to go viral. A segment about Divitto aired on CBS Boston, and orders for thousands of cookies rolled in. Over the years, she’s been featured on ABC News, MSNBC, BBC News, in Pop Sugar, Huffington Post, and on and on. Divitto employs staff with disabilities who were also struggling to find jobs. Recently, Collettey’s Cookies launched a new online store that sells the line: the Amazing Cookie, a healthy breakfast cookie, peanut butter, classic oatmeal raisin, and chocolate chip gluten-free ($24.99 for 8 to 12 cookies, includes shipping). Dog biscuits are available, too. Among new selections are gift packages designated to offer congratulations, say thank you, deliver birthday wishes, and the like ($28.95 to $54.95). A percentage of sales go toward Divitto’s nonprofit, Collettey’s Leadership, programs where she offers coaching, mentoring, and workshops (now online) to help others with disabilities. To order, visit colletteys.com.