10-year-old New Bedford girl who died in Westport crash identified; driver issued citation

The 10-year-old New Bedford girl who died in a three-car motor vehicle crash on Route 6 in Westport early Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
At 2:15 a.m. Westport Police responded to Route 6 in the area of the Route 88 interchange for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash and found “multiple injured individuals” at the scene, Quinn’s office said.
Anilda Ribeiro, 10, was pronounced deceased at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River early this morning and her 9-year-old sister is in serious condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Quinn’s office said.
Quinn’s office said the preliminary investigation showed that a white Subaru WRX that was driven by a 29-year-old New Bedford woman made minor contact with the rear end of a Toyota Tundra that was was being driven by a 43-year-old New Bedford woman. Both women were driving back to New Bedford from a party, and after stopping in the left travel lane to assess the damage, they agreed to deal with it later, Quinn’s office said.
As both vehicles were going to continue driving, a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Robert Silvia, a 29-year-old Fall River man, crashed into the rear of the Subaru, pushing it into the Tundra.
Ribeiro and her 9-year-old sister were apparently sitting in the rear seat of the Subaru at the time of the crash, Quinn’s office said.
The incident remains under investigation, and Silvia was issued a citation by Westport Police for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle last night. He will be summonsed into Fall River District Court for a clerk magistrate’s hearing at a later date when the clerk will then determine if probable cause exists to formally charge him with the crime, Quinn’s office said.
