10-year-old New Bedford girl who died in Westport crash identified; driver issued citation

Anilda Ribeiro, 10, was pronounced deceased at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River early this morning and her 9-year-old sister is in serious condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Quinn’s office said.

At 2:15 a.m. Westport Police responded to Route 6 in the area of the Route 88 interchange for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash and found “multiple injured individuals” at the scene, Quinn’s office said.

The 10-year-old New Bedford girl who died in a three-car motor vehicle crash on Route 6 in Westport early Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Quinn’s office said the preliminary investigation showed that a white Subaru WRX that was driven by a 29-year-old New Bedford woman made minor contact with the rear end of a Toyota Tundra that was was being driven by a 43-year-old New Bedford woman. Both women were driving back to New Bedford from a party, and after stopping in the left travel lane to assess the damage, they agreed to deal with it later, Quinn’s office said.

As both vehicles were going to continue driving, a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Robert Silvia, a 29-year-old Fall River man, crashed into the rear of the Subaru, pushing it into the Tundra.

Ribeiro and her 9-year-old sister were apparently sitting in the rear seat of the Subaru at the time of the crash, Quinn’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation, and Silvia was issued a citation by Westport Police for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle last night. He will be summonsed into Fall River District Court for a clerk magistrate’s hearing at a later date when the clerk will then determine if probable cause exists to formally charge him with the crime, Quinn’s office said.

