Boston Sports Club’s parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented economic volatility and uncertainty which has negatively impacted our recent operating results,” the company said in a Sept. 4 financial report to investors, adding that it has not been able to collect membership dues since March.

Town Sports International, the club’s parent company, filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection Monday in US Bankruptcy court in Delaware, acknowledging that it may have as many as 25,000 unsecured debtors and debts ranging between $500,000 to $1 billion.

The parent company of Boston Sports Club filed for bankruptcy Monday, owing millions in rent to three Massachusetts organizations, including Babson College in Wellesley, according to federal records.

Advertisement

However, operating as Boston Sports Club, the company drew the ire of Attorney General Maura Healey and an ongoing federal class action lawsuit when it continued to charge fees to its members even though its facilities were closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Boston Sports Club is pending in US District Court in Boston and the company committed to Healey’s office that it would not charge fees while facilities remained closed, according to court records and Healey’s office.

In papers filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Town Sports International said it owes TFG Winter Street Property, a Boston-based landlord, $1.1 million and Babson College, $1.08 million, making them the second and third largest debtors, although the company is disputing some of those debts.

A third Massachusetts organization, Station Landing III LLC in Newton Lower Fall is owed $747,516 in disputed rent, according to documents.

The largest debtor, ABC Realty in New York, is owed $1.25 million.

According to its Boston Sports Club website, the company had 11 clubs in Boston, 17 sites outside the city and one in Rhode Island. The company also operated in Philadelphia, Washington DC and New York City.

Advertisement

On its website, Town Sports describes itself as “one of the largest owners and operators of fitness clubs in the Northeast region of the United States.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.