Braintree High drops ‘headmaster’ and ‘housemaster’ titles

Braintree High School students are starting the new school year with a principal and three assistant principals, instead of a headmaster and three assistant housemasters.

The Braintree School Committee voted in August to change the name of the high school administrators after complaints that the old nomenclature had slavery connotations.

The School Committee also changed the image of the high school’s mascot, replacing the picture of a Native American in feathered headdress with a capital letter “B.” The high school teams are known as the Wamps.