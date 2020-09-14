Health boards urge Dover-Sherborn Regional High School to delay start of in-school classes after large weekend party

Teachers were scheduled to attend school Monday and students participating in the hybrid plan were scheduled to have their first day of class in the school on Tuesday. No changes to the school’s schedule have been posted on social media and the chairs of the regional school committee and the regional superintendent did not immediately return Globe calls and e-mails about the potential COVID-19 concern.

In the wake of a party in Sherborn that drew an estimated 150 high school students where alcohol was served and social distancing was not practiced, Dover-Sherborn Regional High School should delay the start of in-school classes until next week, the boards of heath for both towns recommended Monday.

Advertisement

But after an emergency meeting, the boards of health in both towns, are asking for the delay for in-school classes out of concern that it could lead to an outbreak.

"As you know in Sherborn on 9/11 there was a large party involving an estimated 100-150 people which we believe to be primarily high-school aged students from Sherborn and surrounding communities. Our understanding is that appropriate masking and distancing was not being adhered to and that alcohol was likely to be being consumed,'' the boards said in a joint statement.

“In light of both the established role of this type of gathering in multiple outbreaks (see for example Chatham, Dedham) and in seeing the response of other communities (Lincoln-Sudbury)” the boards recommended:

— Delay starting hybrid classes to at least next Monday. “The first week of school for these students should instead be remote. If there are no cases identified from either the party or in any other similar gatherings that may have occurred in the same time frame — then hybrid high school may begin on 9/21 as had previously been planned for 9/15.”

— Athletic tryouts and practices should be canceled until next Monday.

Advertisement

— Anyone confirmed to be at the party must be tested for COVID-19 before returning to school. Testing should start on Tuesday or Wednesday given the incubation period for the disease.

— Siblings of confirmed attendees also should attend school remotely. "Given that we believe that many attendees were not able to be identified — this is essentially voluntary but strongly encouraged,'' the boards recommended.

— If an outbreak occurs among high school students and their families “we may need to reassess what is prudent in terms of in person attendance for other grades.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.