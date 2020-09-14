Hopes and fears as the first day of school arrives in Rhode Island

Virgilia Perez dropped off her son outside Central High School and remained behind in her minivan, watching as he disappeared into the building.

Students getting on school buses, which were operating at half-capacity, had health checks as they boarded. Crossing guards wore masks as they paused traffic for students walking to school.

PROVIDENCE -- All across Rhode Island on Monday, the usual back-to-school excitement was overlaid with fears about whether there could be normalcy during an abnormal time.

“I’m nervous for him,” Perez said. “His dad and I say, ‘Nathan, don’t go,' but he says he wants to go to school.”

Virgilia Perez waited outside Central High School in Providence, watching with trepidation as her son Nathan went inside for his first day in 9th grade. Amanda Milkovits/The Boston Globe

So did 14-year-old Idalia Chajchic, standing outside Central High with a friend with their new schedules. “I’m a little nervous just because of the pandemic,” said Idalia. “But I’ve been stuck at home for so long.”

Six months after schools were closed as the coronavirus began sweeping through the state, nearly all of Rhode Island schools were reopening with some version of in-person learning.

A new part of the curriculum: Lessons directly related to the pandemic that focus on social and emotional support.

In Providence, which is still not allowed full in-person learning until the city’s coronavirus case count drops, the school district is offering a hybrid version, with staggered in-person learning for elementary grades, 6th graders and 9th graders on an alternating schedule. Of the 24,000 students in Providence, 6,500 are enrolled in remote-only learning. About 7,000 others returned for in-person learning today; the rest will return on a staggered schedule.

Outside Central High School, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza mingled, welcoming the students. Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green held up a cardboard sign made by her children that read, “Welcome to High School.” As he addressed the media, Superintendent Harrison Peters sounded like a coach revving up his team for a big game: “We’re super excited. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.”

Providence Schools Superintendent Harrison Peters outside Central High School on the first day of the fall semester Monday. Amanda Milkovits/The Boston Globe

Peters and Infante-Green said the schools were prepared, with classrooms stocked with personal protective equipment, students and staff screened before they entered, and improved air ventilation in the classrooms. The school district had hired an additional 60 custodians to keep the buildings clean.

The state had conducted walk-through inspections of all school buildings, but did not allow the media or teachers unions to accompany inspectors. On Sunday, the Providence School District released the results of the walk-throughs that it said shows that most buildings were ready. In the last two weeks since the inspections, the schools have made improvements to ventilation and spacing in classrooms, according to district spokeswoman Laura Hart.

Infante-Green disputed an assertion from the Providence Teachers Union that there weren’t enough supplies, like soap. “We’re fighting a pandemic, not each other,” she said.

The Providence Teachers Union, however, wasn’t convinced. The union announced Monday that it was asking the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health to conduct a health-hazard evaluation on all Providence school buildings.

Union president Maribeth K. Calabro said the walk-throughs were cursory at best. Her classroom has windows that don’t work, she said, and it didn’t appear that the inspectors checked them.

“There were no metrics to show whether school was ready or not ready,” she said at a news conference later Monday morning.

She urged the superintendent to use CARES Act funding to make long-overdue improvements to the school buildings. “We aren’t asking for the Taj Mahal, but we are asking for safe as possible,” she said.

Because when the cold weather comes, and they have to shut the windows -- at least, the ones that can open -- “I don’t know what we’ll do," she said.

Until then, Calabro said, the teachers are in the classrooms.

Kevin DiManni, with his tote bag carrying supplies including a map, paused outside Central High School. An English teacher for 9th and 10th graders, DiManni said he had “no worries whatsoever.”

He thought some of the measures for sanitation and safety being taken by the district were extreme, and said he was skeptical about the toll from the coronavirus.

The 14-year-old boy wearing a mask and a Thrasher sweatshirt had other worries beyond the pandemic.

As he stood alone outside Central High School, Kelvin Giron scanned for any familiar faces.

“I’m really nervous,” the new 9th grader said. “This is my first day here."

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.