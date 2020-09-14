Lexington, Wellesley to offer workshops on zero-emission lawn care

In a separate statement posted on Lexington’s website, a virtual workshop will be hosted Sept. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. for professionals, particularly landscaping businesses, grounds staff, and sustainability leaders.

The workshops are intended to cover the health and environmental impacts of gas equipment, the status of advanced technology in the field, and new initiatives to improve health and environmental quality, according to a joint statement from the two towns available on Wellesley’s town website.

Officials in Wellesley and Lexington are partnering to offer virtual workshops for professionals and residents on using low noise, zero-emission equipment for lawn care.

Advertisement

On Oct. 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., a workshop for residential homeowners will include topics like the health and environmental impacts of gas equipment, and the benefits of electric and manual tools, the Lexington statement said. The link to register for both sessions can be found at wellesleyma.gov under “News & Announcements."

In Lexington, the workshops are part of a holistic townwide effort to shift to quieter, more environmentally friendly landscaping practices, according to the joint statement.

Wellesley’s local boards, including its Natural Resources Commission and Sustainable Energy Committee, have offered a panel discussion focused on concerns about the use of gas-powered leaf blowers for routine landscaping, that statement said.

“We are excited to be a part of this effort,” Wellesley DPW Director Dave Cohen said in the joint statement. “Different towns have different needs. We hope to show what is possible and share what we learn so other towns can benefit.”

Dave Pinsonneault, Lexington’s public works director, said Lexington is demonstrating that a transition to electric equipment is possible and can be economically sound.

“Our strategy is to have the town lead by example in our own community in hopes that the approach will take off in the state and beyond,” Pinsonneault said in the joint statement.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.