Man crashes his pickup truck into house in Chelsea

A 44-year-old man will be charged with reckless driving after his pickup truck crashed into a house in Chelsea just before 6 Monday morning, police said.
The home was occupied at the time of the crash but no residents were injured. The driver, Juan Lopez, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police did not say what caused the crash.
Lopez was not arrested and will be summoned to face charges at a later date. He will be charged with driving without a license and reckless operation, among other violations, police said.
