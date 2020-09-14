Man shot to death in car parked outside home in Lowell

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday while sitting in his car parked in front of his home in Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.
The victim was identified as Tyrone Phet. He was shot around 1:08 a.m. Monday while in his car parked on Spring Avenue. "This does not appear to be a random incident,'' Ryan’s office said in a statement.
Officers were dispatched to Spring Avenue following reports of shots fired, prosecutors said. Phet was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, prosecutors said.
