Man shot to death in car parked outside home in Lowell

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday while sitting in his car parked in front of his home in Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Tyrone Phet. He was shot around 1:08 a.m. Monday while in his car parked on Spring Avenue. "This does not appear to be a random incident,'' Ryan’s office said in a statement.