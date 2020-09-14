Nantucket health officials try to contain coronavirus; 30 new cases seen in past five days

During an emergency meeting Monday of the island’s Board of Health and Select Board, which was held remotely, Nantucket Health Director Roberto Santamaria said none of the recent cases have been linked to local restaurants, hotels, theaters or retail stores, “so it doesn’t make sense to enforce against them at all.”

That 4.22 percent rate compares to the statewide total seven-day average of 0.8 percent, according to state Department of Public Health statistics.

Nantucket has seen 30 new positive COVID-19 tests in the past five days, bringing the total number on the island since March to 89 and pushing the seven-day positive test rate to 4.22 percent, officials said Monday.

Monday’s meeting followed statements Friday from Nantucket officials who indicated the island had experienced a spike in cases and was seeing “community spread” among tradespeople working in construction, landscaping, and cleaning who share transportation to workplaces.

Santamaria said Monday that officials expected a surge in new cases after Labor Day weekend but didn’t know “it was going to be as large as it was.”

In addition, Santamaria said, officials are visiting communal residences that house trade workers, dropping off protective gear and virus information in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Santamaria said the town will ramp up enforcement at job sites, issuing fines when workers aren’t masked or distancing. Three violations in a three-day period, he said, would result in suspending a contractor’s ability to perform the work, since that would mean “they’re just not paying attention to COVID restrictions.”

He added that “this is not an unmitigated spike. We are working to stop things.” And, Santamaria said, “we’re going to see more cases. ... We’re never going to be able to stop COVID from coming. We’re just trying to slow it down, so we can handle the onslaught.”

Santamaria urged people to cooperate with contact tracers if they call and said his office will be contacting landscape, construction and cleaning companies with information about the virus, including a request that they “not force” employees to work if they’re sick, which “only makes things worse.”

He said people who operate communal housing are also being urged to set up an area in the residence where tenants can isolate if necessary.

Santamaria said officials know that immigration status is one factor leading to “resistance” among some workers to cooperating with contact tracers. He stressed that tracers and his staff are not reporting anything to federal immigration enforcement officials.

“That is not anything we do,” Santamaria said, adding that his purview is strictly public health.

Town Manager Elizabeth C. Gibson said during the meeting that she’s heard anecdotal reports of employers who “don’t like to see employees” in line at a local testing center.

“I hope people aren’t studying everybody in that line,” Gibson said. “They’re getting tested for good reason. Let them get tested.”

Santamaria said he wants to wait until the next joint meeting Thursday before authorities consider tightening restrictions in any particular areas. He said many landscapers, construction companies and cleaners have complied with all protocols.

Separately, he said officials are also looking into a wedding that occurred over the weekend on Nantucket that he said “clearly” violated the state’s capacity restriction on outdoor events, which currently stands at 50.

However, former town zoning administrator Linda Williams pushed back during the meeting, asserting that wedding guests were shuttled to and from the event via the bus, and that there were never more than 50 people in the outdoor tent at any given time.

Santamaria said video footage from the wedding showed an excess of 50 people in attendance.

“I wouldn’t suggest or support shutting anything down” at this point, he said.

Melissa Murphy, a member of the Select Board, said during the meeting that the recent spike in cases should serve as a “wake-up call” to the entire island community.

“We have to keep it tight,” she said of following the rules.

As of Sunday, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, the island’s lone hospital, had reported 89 positive tests since March, out of 7,893 tests at the facility. The data’s updated daily around 5 p.m.

