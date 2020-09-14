Prosecutors will seek Supreme Court review in Tsarnaev case

In a six-page filing Monday with the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, which vacated Tsarnaev’s sentence and ordered a new penalty phase trial, the Justice Department said it plans to file a request for Supreme Court review, known as a writ of certiorari, which “under the extended deadline established by the Supreme Court’s order of March 19, 2020, is due December 28, 2020.”

Federal prosecutors plan by December to ask the US Supreme Court to review an appellate panel’s July ruling that tossed the death sentence handed down to Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, records show.

The Supreme Court only agrees to hear a fraction of the thousands of such requests it receives each year.

“The Court vacated Tsarnaev’s death sentences based on the district court’s failure to ask prospective jurors about the content of the media coverage they had seen and heard about the case,” the filing said. “The Supreme Court has held that the Constitution does not require trial courts to question potential jurors ‘about the specific contents of the news reports to which they had been exposed.’”

In addition, the filing said, “the Supreme Court has expressed a willingness to review a court of appeals' use of its supervisory power where other interests favor upholding a defendant’s conviction and sentence. ... The United States has a non-frivolous argument that this Court’s decision conflicts with Supreme Court precedent because it failed to afford adequate deference to the district court’s conduct of voir dire.”

In ordering that Tsarnaev’s sentence be considered anew, the appeals court found that at least two of the 12 jurors did not fully disclose what they knew about the high-profile case, or discussed it on social media before they were chosen to decide Tsarnaev’s fate.

The two explosions near the marathon finish line on April 15, 2013 injured at least 260 people and claimed the lives of 8-year-old Martin Richard, of Dorchester, 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, of Medford, and Lingzi Lu, a Boston University graduate student from China. The Tsarnaev brothers also killed an MIT police officer, Sean Collier, while they were on the run, and Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds, who suffered a head injury during the Watertown firefight, died a year later from those injuries.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the blasts. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev eluded police initially but was captured later the same day.

The appeals court ruling also suggested jurors should have been told about the older Tsarnaev brother’s alleged involvement in a 2011 triple murder in Waltham.

“If the judge had admitted this evidence, the jurors would have learned that Dzhokhar knew by the fall of 2012 that Tamerlan had killed the drug dealers in the name of jihad,” the appeals court decision read. “They also would have known that it was only after these killings that Dzhokhar became radicalized as well: Evidence actually admitted showed that Dzhokhar first flashed signs of radicalization — as is obvious from his texts on jihad — after spending a holiday break with Tamerlan several weeks or so after learning about the Waltham murders.”

In its filing Monday, the Justice Department took a different view.

“The government has a substantial argument that the exclusion of the evidence at issue was harmless," prosecutors said. "And, although that question is fact specific, the government can make a compelling showing that, in a case of such national significance and where a retrial would impose substantial costs on the victims, the Supreme Court should grant review on that additional issue,” the Justice Department said. “At the very least, the government’s arguments in that regard are nonfrivolous and thus warrant a stay of the mandate under this Court’s standards.”

Prosecutors asked in Monday’s filing that the appeals court stay its ruling calling for a new penalty phase trial “pending the filing of a petition for a writ of certiorari in the United States Supreme Court and the final disposition by that Court.”

Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, the author of the appeals court’s July opinion tossing the death sentence, stressed in that ruling that Tsarnaev will remain behind bars for life regardless of what happens.

“Just to be crystal clear … Dzhokhar will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life, with the only question remaining being whether the government will end his life by executing him,” Thompson wrote.

Tsarnaev’s currently incarcerated in a federal supermax facility in Colorado.

