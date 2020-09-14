Rhode Island News in Brief

Kayla Cantu of Weymouth was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s office.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Attleboro, authorities said Monday.

She’s expected to be arraigned Monday in the Attleboro District Court and it was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

Authorities say police were called to the scene in Attleboro on Friday and found the victim, Kimberly Duphily, who had been stabbed. The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Quinn’s office says the stabbing is still under investigation and that authorities cannot release more details about the charge against Cantu because she has not been arraigned yet.

Secretary of State addresses mail-in voting ‘misinformation’

Rhode Island’s top elections official released a statement Sunday to address what she called “misinformation” on a postcard from the U.S. Postal Service regarding voting by mail.

The postcard was sent nationwide, but Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said “every state has different election laws and policies” and thus “the postcard contributes misinformation to the national conversation on this important election.”

She pointed out that in Rhode Island, residents who choose to vote from home must request a mail ballot at least 21 days before an election. That means that Rhode Island voters have until Oct. 13 to request one.

She also said her office sends mail ballots with postage paid return envelopes, and if voters choose to use the Postal Service to return their ballot, it must be in the mail by Oct. 27.

Rhode Island voters also have the option of using secure elections-only drop boxes that the Rhode Island Board of Elections is in the process of installing in every community, she said.

Advertisement

In order for a mail ballot to be counted, it needs to be at the Board of Elections or one of the drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, she said.

Zoo closing 2 days a week due to coronavirus financial woes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence is cutting back hours as it deals with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeremy Goodman, executive director of the zoo, said the closure this spring and new safety restrictions has led to lower-than-expected attendance and big revenue losses.

“Therefore, we have had to look for cost savings wherever possible,” Goodman said in an emailed statement.

The zoo will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of the year, officials said. Members of the public can visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The first Wednesday of each month will be open to members only starting Oct. 7.

RI Veterans Home owes $5M to improperly billed residents

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Veterans Home must pay back millions of dollars to dozens of residents who federal investigators say were improperly billed for care.

Veterans Home spokesperson Meghan Connelly said the state owes $5 million after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found that the home had improperly billed some residents for years, WPRI-TV reported. Connelly said 56 current and former residents were impacted and 30 of them have since died.

The state will refund the next-of-kin or estates of the veterans who have died, Connelly said.

The investigation was launched this year following an anonymous complaint. Investigators found that some veterans were inappropriately charged certain fees.

Advertisement

R.I. Office of Veterans Services director Kasim Yarn said that the home stopped collecting the fees as soon as it learned of the error.

“Our number one priority is the health, comfort and safety of the men and women who have chosen to make the Rhode Island Veterans Home their place of residence. We are entrusted with not only their care, but also their trust, and we are working diligently to correct this error and return all funds due to the residents,” Yarn said in a statement.