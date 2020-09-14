R.I. schools reopen today, but distance learning isn’t going away

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a huge thank you to all the teachers and school employees reopening classrooms across Rhode Island today. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 22,905 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 100 new cases. The state announced four new deaths, bringing the total to 1,071. There were 80 people in the hospital, eight in intensive care, and three were on ventilators.

It’s the first day of school in Rhode Island, but that doesn’t mean every student is beginning the year in the classroom.

Most districts have opted to phase in the in-person learning process until at least October, and thousands of families across the state have decided to begin the year completely in distance learning.

It hasn’t been easy to determine each school district’s reopening plans for today, but the state Department of Education has released a breakdown of the percentage of students who are beginning the year with distance learning for nearly every school district and charter school.

(Note: You’ll notice that the state didn’t include Cumberland, Warwick, and Smithfield in its report. We know that Warwick and Cumberland are beginning the year with distance learning, and Smithfield is reopening for elementary schools and using a hybrid model for high school.)

International Charter - 100 percent

Learning Community - 100 percent

MET Career and Tech - 80 percent

Achievement First - 69 percent

Woonsocket - 65 percent

Beacon Charter School - 65 percent

Blackstone Academy - 60 percent

Blackstone Valley Prep - 55 percent

Paul Cuffee Charter - 51 percent

Nowell Leadership Academy - 50 percent

Highlander - 50 percent

R.I. Nurses Institute Middle College - 50 percent

East Providence - 47 percent

The Hope Academy - 45 percent

Burrillville - 40 percent

Foster - 40 percent

Village Green Virtual - 38 percent

West Warwick - 37 percent

Glocester - 36 percent

Johnston - 35 percent

Charette Charter - 33 percent

Exeter-West Greenwich - 31 percent

Central Falls - 30 percent

Newport - 30 percent

North Providence - 30 percent

Pawtucket - 30 percent

Westerly - 30 percent

SouthSide Charter School - 30 percent

The Greene School - 30 percent

RISE Prep - 30 percent

Chariho - 30 percent

Barrington - 28 percent

Lincoln - 28 percent

Urban Collaborative - 28 percent

Bristol-Warren - 27 percent

Coventry - 25 percent

Portsmouth - 25 percent

Providence - 25 percent

South Kingstown - 25 percent

East Greenwich - 23 percent

North Smithfield - 23 percent

Foster-Glocester - 23 percent

North Kingstown - 21 percent

Middletown - 20 percent

Tiverton - 20 percent

Little Compton - 20 percent

Narragansett - 18 percent

Scituate -18 percent

Cranston - 17 percent

New Shoreham - 16 percent

Kingston Hill Academy - 16 percent

Jamestown - 15 percent

R.I. School for the Deaf - 10 percent

The Compass School - 9 percent

Segue Institute for Learning - 5 percent

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Today marks six months and one day since schools were closed because of the coronavirus. Here’s my look at what to expect as the state gradually moves toward a full reopening.

⚓ This week's Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Ben Collier, co-founder of The Farmlink Project, a new nonprofit launched by students from Brown University and other colleges that gets food to food banks that would otherwise go to waste.

⚓ Ed also reports that all registered voters in Rhode Island will receive mail ballot applications ahead of the general election.

⚓ Remember when Governor Gina Raimondo endorsed Mike Bloomberg for president? Now Bloomberg is planning to spend $100 million in Florida to help defeat Donald Trump.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Food: With PPP money running dry and the outdoor dining season coming to a close, Devra First writes that the restaurant industry is on a precipice.

⚓ Opinion: David Scharfenberg writes that Joe Biden’s attempt to reaffirm a more generous and expansive view of America could change the course of history.

⚓ Sports: After week one, it’s Bill Belichick 1, Tom Brady 0. Dan Shaughnessy writes that Belichick on Sunday took an early lead in the silent, subliminal spitting contest regarding who was most responsible for the greatest sports dynasty of the 21st century.

⚓ Economy: Why does Massachusetts have the highest unemployment rate in the country?

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence schools superintendent Harrison Peters will hold two press conferences today: At 7:30 a.m., they’ll be outside Central High School to discuss reopening schools. At 2:40 p.m., they’ll be outside Spaziano Elementary School to talk about how the day went.

⚓ The Providence Teachers Union has called an 11 a.m. press conference to discuss its decision to ask the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health to study whether Providence schools can reopen safely.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is hosting a 5:30 p.m. virtual community event to discuss the city’s plans for the Roger Williams Park Gateway Center.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

