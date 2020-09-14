Scientists say they have found possible signs of life in the clouds of Venus

The astronomers, led by Jane Greaves of Cardiff University in Wales, published their work in the journal Nature Astronomy.

A team that included members from MIT has detected phosphine in the clouds, an odoriferous, poisonous gas that they believe could only be produced by life.

Scientists say they may have found signs of life floating in the clouds of the planet Venus.

The scientists detected phosphine using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii, and the Atacama Large Millimeter Array observatory in Chile.

MIT scientists performed an exhaustive analysis to see whether anything else could have produced the phosphine. They concluded there was no other explanation than the presence of life.

“It’s very hard to prove a negative,” Clara Sousa-Silva, research scientist in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, said in a statement from the university. “Now, astronomers will think of all the ways to justify phosphine without life, and I welcome that. Please do, because we are at the end of our possibilities to show abiotic processes that can make phosphine.”

“This means either this is life, or it’s some sort of physical or chemical process that we do not expect to happen on rocky planets,” added Sousa-Silva’s colleague and co-author Janusz Petkowski.

“The presence of [phosphine] is unexplained after exhaustive study of steady-state chemistry and photochemical pathways, with no currently known abiotic production routes in Venus’s atmosphere, clouds, surface and subsurface, or from lightning, volcanic or meteoritic delivery,” the study abstract said.

“[Phosphine] could originate from unknown photochemistry or geochemistry, or, by analogy with biological production of [phosphine] on Earth, from the presence of life.” the study said.

The finding about Venus comes as interest has been focused in recent years on the possibility of life on Mars.

Named for the Roman goddess of love and beauty, Venus, the second planet from the Sun, is similar in size and structure to Earth, but its thick atmosphere traps heat, making it the hottest planet in the solar system, with surface temperatures high enough to melt lead.

While the surface is inhospitable, there is a narrow band in the planet’s atmosphere around 30 to 37 miles above the surface where temperatures range from 30 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, the university said.

Scientists had speculated that that was the only place where life could survive. And that’s where the phosphine was detected, the university said.

“This phosphine signal is perfectly positioned where others have conjectured the area could be habitable,” Petkowski said.

Sousa-Silva said biomolecules had been found in the planet’s atmosphere before, but those molecules were "also associated with a thousand things other than life. The reason phosphine is special is, without life it is very difficult to make phosphine on rocky planets. Earth has been the only terrestrial planet where we have found phosphine, because there is life here. Until now.”

Sousa-Silva speculated that life could have taken to the sky on Venus in the unimaginably distant past.

“A long time ago, Venus is thought to have oceans, and was probably habitable like Earth,” Sousa-Silva said. “As Venus became less hospitable, life would have had to adapt, and they could now be in this narrow envelope of the atmosphere where they can still survive. This could show that even a planet at the edge of the habitable zone could have an atmosphere with a local aerial habitable envelope.”

The study’s co-authors also included other researchers from MIT and Cardiff, as well as from the University of Manchester, Cambridge University, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Kyoto Sangyo University, Imperial College, the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the Open University, and the East Asian Observatory, the university said.

Clara Sousa-Silva, one of the authors of a stunning paper saying there may be signs of life in the clouds of Venus, is shown holding a model of the molecule phosphine. Melanie Gonick/MIT





