SJC Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants has died

Gants had once worked as a federal prosecutor in Massachusetts. He also served 11 years as a Superior Court judge before being named to the Supreme Judicial Court.

“It is with deep sadness that the Associate Justices of the Supreme Judicial Court announce the death of Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants. Our hearts and prayers are with his family. We have no further information at this time,” the court said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants has died, just days after court officials reported he planned to partially resume his duties as the leader of the state’s court system following a heart attack that led to his hospitalization on Sept. 4, court officials said. He was 65.

Advertisement

Gants disclosed last week that he suffered a heart attack on Sept. 4, and had undergone surgery to inserts two stents. He said at that time that he expected to be discharged soon and that he would “resume full duties, albeit initially on a limited basis.”

Justice Frank M. Gaziano had said as recently as Friday that Gants, while not in attendance at a virtual hearing, expected to participate in a decision on Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency authority amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gants was appointed to the SJC in January 2009 and sworn in as chief justice in July 2014 after being nominated by then-Governor Deval Patrick. Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., Gants was previously a federal prosecutor in Massachusetts and later entered private practice at the firm formerly known as Palmer & Dodge LLP, the bio says.

Robert J. Cordy, who served for 16 years as an associate justice on the Supreme Judicial Court, recalled Justice Gants' dedication to justice.

“We served in the US attorney’s office together in the 1980s and I have always had the highest regard for him as a person, a lawyer and a judge who cared deeply about ensuring that our system of justice was indeed just and fair to everyone,” Cordy said in an email to the Globe.

Advertisement

Martin W. Healy, chief legal counsel to the Massachusetts Bar Association, said the legal community was stunned by Gants’s sudden passing.

"The legal community finds itself in a state of shock as word quickly spreads of the untimely passing of Chief Justice Gants,” Healy said, adding that the judge was “an avid soccer player and led a healthy lifestyle before suffering a recent heart attack just weeks ago.”

Healy described Gants as “an unparalleled leader on civil liberties and individual rights with a deeply embedded concern for the humanity of the justice system."

Said Solana Goss, director of foundation programs for diversity and equity and inclusion at the Boston Bar Association, tweeted that Gants was a believer in equitable justice.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Chief Justice Gants<” Goss said. “He led with compassion and fairness, and was a longtime advocate for access to justice for those who could not afford it.”

Bob McGovern, a spokesman for the Committee on Public Counsel Services, tweeted that Gants’s passing was “terrible news.”

“Justice Gants was always cordial, friendly and respectful,” McGovern wrote. “He was a great judge and writer. Losing someone of his stature is never easy. To lose the Chief in this moment - when he is needed most - is just horrible. He made the SJC and our system better.”

Advertisement

And Anthony Benedetti, head of Committee on Public Counsel Services, echoed those words in a statement from the agency.

“Chief Justice Gants was a wonderful person who treated everyone with respect and dignity,” Benedetti said. "He was a brilliant, thoughtful jurist who was fair to every litigant who appeared before him. This is a devastating loss to the court, the legal system and the commonwealth. There is no doubt that Chief Justice Gants forever left a mark on the SJC. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Said Matthew Segal, legal director of the ACLU of Massachusetts and a former public defender, via Twitter, “Oh no. This is so sad and so terrible. Chief Justice Gants was a wonderful person and one of the country’s best judges.”

Dave Rangaviz, a state appellate public defender, also posted a tribute to Gants.

“The last time I spoke with the Chief Justice, he told me I was doing great work,” Rangaviz tweeted. “I told him I was doing my best, and he responded, ‘me too.’ He was as humble as he was brilliant. He will be missed.”

Gants, a native of New Rochelle, N.Y., received his bachelor’s from Harvard College in 1976 and graduated four years later from Harvard Law School, according to his biography on the official state website.

He began his legal career clerking for United States District Court Judge Eugene H. Nickerson and later served as a special assistant to former FBI Director William H. Webster, the bio says. Gants also served as a federal prosecutor in Massachusetts in the US attorney’s Public Corruption Unit before moving on to private practice, according to the biography.

Advertisement

While an SJC justice, the bio says, Gants served as co-chair of the Massachusetts Access to Justice Commission and also sat on the board of directors for the Conference of Chief Justices, and he chaired the conference’s Access and Fairness Committee.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, said his group was “deeply saddened” by Gants’s passing.

“Just months ago, as the pandemic hit, Justice Gants expressed a commitment to 'keep the wheels of justice turning’ in the midst of COVID-19,” Espinoza-Madrigal said in a statement. “His leadership helped to keep courthouses available for judicial redress during the pandemic. More recently, amid protests against police brutality and racism, Justice Gants joined other justices in calling for judges and lawyers to root out bias in the criminal justice system. His leadership on access to justice and fairness will be missed.”

This is a breaking new story and will be updated. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.